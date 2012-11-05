Nov 5 The number of smokers lighting up on
hospital grounds has fallen about seven percentage points since
1995, but roughly one in five still smoked during their hospital
stay, according to a U.S. study.
The findings, which appeared in the Archives of Internal
Medicine, reflect the experience of Boston's Massachusetts
General Hospital, where past research found that 25 percent of
hospitalized smokers reported smoking on the grounds in 1995.
The study surveyed patients who smoked and were referred to
the hospital's tobacco treatment program between 2007 to 2010,
finding that the number of smokers lighting up during their
entire stay fell to 18.4 percent.
One explanation for the decline, according to the
researchers, may be the increased use of nicotine replacement
therapy patches, lozenges, gum and inhalers. At this hospital,
the use of nicotine replacement therapy increased more than
twelve-fold from 1995 to 2010.
"It is encouraging that there has been improvement, but it's
discouraging that the nicotine replacement therapy has not been
able to put more of a dent into this," said lead author Susan
Regan, an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Regan and her colleagues said they cannot say for sure that
the nicotine replacement therapy is the reason for the decline.
For one thing, the study only included patients in the
hospital's tobacco treatment program while the previous study
included all patients who smoked. The researchers wrote that
those who refused to take part in the program may have been more
likely to sneak a smoke.
As for smokers who still smoke while hospitalized, Regan
told Reuters Health that some may just not be ready to quit.
"Many smokers are interested in quitting. Some are
interested but not ready, and some are just not interested, "
she said.
The study, which followed about 400 smokers, found that
certain characteristics were linked to a person being more
likely to abstain from smoking, including being over 50 and
having heart problems.
The Joint Commission, a nonprofit group that accredits more
than 19,000 hospitals and other healthcare facilities, already
prohibits U.S. hospitals from allowing smoking in their
buildings. But patients and staff may smoke outside the
buildings, unless the hospital bans that too.
In Massachusetts General's case, the hospital allows smoking
at two smoking shelters on its property.
Regan noted that the results are based on only one hospital,
and the conditions it faces may not be the same as others.
"If you did it (the study) in a warm weather state, you
might find more patients who are more likely to go out and
smoke. But we don't know," Regan said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/PyKCrm
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)