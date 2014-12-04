* Study links smoking to loss of Y chromosome, cancer
* Since only men have Y chromosome, risks are higher
* Blood immune cells lacking Y chromosome may be weakened
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Dec 4 Male smokers are three times more
likely than non-smoking men to lose their Y chromosomes,
according to research which may explain why men develop and die
from many cancers at disproportionate rates compared to women.
In a study in the journal Science, researchers at Sweden's
Uppsala University found that Y chromosomes, which are important
for sex determination and sperm production, more often disappear
from blood cells of smokers than those of men who have never
smoked or of men who have kicked the habit.
Since only men have Y chromosomes, the finding offers a
possible answer to why smoking is a greater risk factor for
cancer among men than women.
"There is a correlation between a common and avoidable risk
factor, that is smoking, and the most common human mutation --
loss of the Y chromosome," said Jan Dumanski, an Uppsala
professor who worked on the study.
"This ... may in part explain why men in general have a
shorter life span than women and why smoking is more dangerous
for men."
Besides lung cancer, which is caused by smoking and is often
fatal, tobacco smoking is known to be a major risk factor for a
range of serious illnesses. It is the world's leading
preventable cause of premature death from chronic conditions
such as heart disease, strokes and high blood pressure.
Epidemiological data show male smokers have a higher risk of
developing non-lung forms of cancer than women who smoke.
The team analysed data on more than 6,000 men, taking into
account their ages, exercise habits, cholesterol levels,
education status, alcohol intake and many other health and
behavioural factors.
They discovered that in smokers, the loss of Y chromosomes
appeared to be dose-dependent -- in other words, men who smoked
more lost more -- and that some men who went on to quit smoking
appeared to regain their Y chromosomes.
Lars Forsberg, who also worked on the study, said this
suggested Y chromosome loss due to smoking might be reversible
"This discovery could be very persuasive for motivating
smokers to quit," he said.
The scientists are not sure how loss of Y chromosomes in
blood cells is linked with the development of cancer, although
one possibility is that immune cells in blood that have lost
their Y chromosome have a reduced capacity to fight cancer
cells.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Gareth Jones)