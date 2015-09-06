By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 7 Pfizer's stop-smoking
drug Chantix does not raise risks of heart attack or depression,
contrary to previous reports, and should be recommended to more
smokers wanting to quit, scientists said on Monday.
In a study tracking 150,000 smokers in England for 6 months,
researchers found that patients who took Chantix, known
generically as varenicline and marketed as Champix in Europe,
were no more likely to suffer a heart attack than those using
nicotine replacement therapy or another quit-smoking drug.
They were also not at higher risk of depression or
self-harm, the study found.
Describing the study as an "extensive analysis" of the
potential risks of Chantix, Aziz Sheikh, professor and
co-director at the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Medical
Informatics, said he considered it "highly unlikely that
varenicline has any significant adverse effects on cardiac or
mental health".
"Regulators such as the United States Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) should review its safety warning in
relation to varenicline as this may be unnecessarily limiting
access to this effective smoking cessation aid," he said.
Chantix reduces both the craving for and pleasurable effects
of cigarettes and is used by heavy smokers who find it difficult
to quit. It is one of the biggest-selling stop-smoking drugs in
the United States and Britain, and generated $647 million in
revenue in 2014.
Investors had high hopes for the drug when Pfizer first
launched it in 2006, but reports of mental health problems in
users led FDA officials to order a "black box" warning on the
drug's label in 2009. Two years later, the FDA changed the
Chantix label further to add a warning of increased heart risks
for people who already have cardiovascular disease.
The latest research, published in The Lancet Respiratory
Medicine journal, studied patients who had been prescribed
either varenicline or Zyban, an anti-smoking drug from
GlaxoSmithKline known generically as bupropion, to help
them quit, or had used nicotine therapies such as patches, gum
or lozenges.
Daniel Kotz, a professor at Germany's
Heinrich-Heine-University Dusseldorf who also worked on the
study, said the findings suggested the risks were low so the
benefits of Chantix should be made more widely available.
"Smokers typically lose three months of life expectancy for
every year of continued smoking," he said. "Our research
supports the use of varenicline as an effective and safe tool to
help people quit."
Smoking kills up to half of those who do it and is predicted
to claim up to eight million lives a year worldwide by 2030 if
current trends persist.
