* Says smoking kills 6 million people a year worldwide
* Few countries make optimum use of tobacco taxes
* Higher cigarette taxes save lives, boost revenue
* Recommends cigarette prices should be at least 75 percent
tax
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 7 Governments around the world
should increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products
to save lives and generate funds for stronger health services,
the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
In a report entitled "The Global Tobacco Epidemic 2015", the
United Nations health agency said that too few governments make
full use of tobacco taxes to dissuade people from smoking or
help them to cut down and quit. It recommends that at least 75
percent of the price of a pack of cigarettes should be tax.
The WHO calculates that one person dies from tobacco-related
disease every six seconds or so, equivalent to about 6 million
people a year. The number is forecast to rise to more than 8
million people a year by 2030 unless strong measures are taken
to control the what it calls a "tobacco epidemic".
There are a billion smokers worldwide, but many countries
have extremely low tobacco tax rates and some have no special
tobacco taxes at all, the WHO said.
"Raising taxes on tobacco products is one of the most
effective -- and cost-effective -- ways to reduce consumption of
products that kill, while also generating substantial revenue,"
WHO Director-General Margaret Chan said in the report.
She urged all governments to look at the evidence and "adopt
one of the best win-win policy options available for health".
Tobacco is one of the four main risk factors behind
non-communicable diseases -- mostly cancers, cardiovascular and
lung diseases and diabetes. In 2012 these diseases killed 16
million people under the age of 70, with more than 80 percent of
those deaths in poor or middle-income countries.
Douglas Bettcher, a WHO expert on the prevention of
non-communicable diseases, said that higher tobacco taxes have
been proven to reduce consumption and help people to quit
smoking.
"Evidence from countries such as China and France shows
higher tobacco product prices linked to increased taxes lead to
declines in smoking prevalence and tobacco-related harm," he
said.
Yet since 2008, when 22 countries had tobacco tax that
accounted for more than 75 percent of the price of a packet of
cigarettes, only 11 more countries have taken action to increase
taxes to appropriate levels, the WHO said.
(Editing by David Goodman)