March 7 Young children who snore a lot or
have other breathing problems at night may have a heightened
risk of behavioral and emotional problems later in life,
according to a U.S. study of more than 10,000 children.
The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, is not the
first to link behavioral issues to so-called sleep-disordered
breathing -- where children chronically snore, mouth-breathe or
seem to stop breathing for seconds at a time, known as apnea.
"We didn't invent the association," said lead researcher
Karen Bonuck, at New York's Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
But the work by her team, which followed more than 13,000
children from infancy to the age of seven, is the largest study
yet to examine the issue, she added.
Of those children, 45 percent remained free of nighttime
breathing problems, according to reports from parents. The rest
had symptoms at some point during infancy or early childhood.
Eight percent of the children fell into what researchers
dubbed the "worst case" group, with breathing problems that
peaked between the ages of two and three, and then persisted.
Overall, Bonuck's team found, children with sleep-disordered
breathing at any time were more likely to develop symptoms of
behavioral or emotional disorders, such as attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or anxiety, by age seven.
About 13.5 percent had such symptoms at age seven, versus
just over eight percent of children who'd been free of
sleep-disordered breathing.
The biggest risk was seen in the worst-case group. By age 7,
nearly 18 percent of those children had possible behavioral or
emotional disorders.
The researchers couldn't say for sure whether all of those
children had outright disorders, such as ADHD, since their
results are based on a screening questionnaire given to parents.
The children would have to be further evaluated to get a
diagnosis, Bonuck said.
In addition, it's not certain that the breathing problems
are directly to blame.
But Bonuck said the researchers did factor in a range of
variables that could help account for the link, such as parents'
income and education, race, birth weight and whether their
mothers smoked during pregnancy.
"Even considering all those variables, overall,
sleep-disordered breathing seemed to have the strongest effect,"
Bonuck said.
Among the worst-case children, for example, sleep-disordered
breathing was linked to a 72 percent increase in the risk of
behavioral and emotional symptoms at age seven, even with other
factors considered.
Bonuck stressed that nobody is saying that sleep-disordered
breathing is the whole story and advised parents not to panic.
"Certainly, emotional and behavioral disorders are
multi-factorial," she added.
"But parents can pay attention to their child's breathing,
and if they have a concern, they should ask their pediatrician
about it."
