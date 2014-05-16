LONDON May 17 The risk of an outbreak of dengue
fever during the upcoming soccer World Cup in Brazil is serious
enough to warrant a high alert in three of the 12 host cities,
according to an early warning system for the disease.
Scientists who developed the system said the overall threat
of the disease during the month-long competition was low, but
they warned that the northeastern venues of Natal, Fortaleza and
Recifethere faced a serious risk.
Dengue, sometimes called breakbone fever because of the
severe pain it can cause, is a viral infection transmitted by a
type of mosquitoe called Aedes aegypti. It can range from a
mild, flu-like illness to a potentially deadly one, which
develops in around 5 percent of patients. There are no vaccines
or effective treatments.
Brazil has more cases of dengue fever than anywhere else in
the world. More than 7 million infections were recorded between
2000 and 2013.
Rachel Lowe, from the Catalan Institute of Climate Sciences
in Barcelona, who helped develop the warning system, said the
possibility of an outbreak during the World Cup large enough to
infect visitors and spread back to their home countries will
depend on a combination of factors.
This include having large numbers of mosquitoes, a
susceptible population and a high rate of mosquito-human
contact, she said.
"Our aim was to take the available evidence on real-time
seasonal rainfall and temperature forecasts, transmission
dynamics, and social and environmental variables and combine it
with the latest in mapping and mathematical modelling to produce
robust risk estimates for the 12 host cities," she said.
The results, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases
journal on Saturday, showed the overall risk of an outbreak is
low in the host cities of Brasolia, Cuiaba, Curitiba, Porto
Alegre, and Sao Paulo. But it increases in cities like Rio de
Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Salvador and Manaus.
The cities with the highest risk are Natal, Fortaleza, and
Recife, Lowe said.
"The ability to provide early warnings of dengue epidemics
at the microregion level, three months in advance, is invaluable
for reducing or containing an epidemic and will give local
authorities the time to combat mosquito populations in those
cities with a greater chance of dengue outbreaks," she said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Larry King)