Feb 29 Baseball and softball are some of
the safest sports for children to play, but parents and coaches
should make sure young players are properly trained and keep
from pushing them too hard, according to new guidelines from
U.S. pediatricians.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, said in the
journal Pediatrics that one of the biggest risks is that kids
are stressing their arms too often and learning new skills
before their bodies are ready for them.
"Moderation is key here. Don't push that kid too hard, too
young," said Timothy Hewett, head of the Sports Medicine
Biodynamics Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and a
consultant to the AAP's guidelines committee.
"There are so many young Roger Clemenses out there that
don't make it into high school or college ball, because their
arms are shot by the time they get there."
While injuries are infrequent in youth baseball and softball
compared to other sports, those that do occur are more likely to
be severe, such as broken bones and concussions. Still,
catastrophic, life-threatening injuries are very uncommon.
The new guidelines stress preventing injuries through
equipment and teaching, as well as moderation when it comes to
growing athletes.
The youngest Little Leaguers especially should use
lower-impact balls and wear face guards on their batting helmets
or use other protective eyewear. Batting gloves and rubber
spikes, instead of metal ones, are recommended, as are cups for
boys.
All children should be taught how to avoid fastballs coming
at them in the batter's box, or line drives hit straight back to
the pitcher's mound. And as in other sports, any children
showing signs of a concussion after getting hit in the head need
to be checked by a doctor.
An automated external defibrillator (AED) should be kept
nearby in case heart rhythm is thrown off after a ball hits the
chest, the guidelines added.
Researchers agreed that the most preventable injuries, and
some of the most worrisome, are overuse injuries.
Pitchers especially shouldn't pitch if their arms are still
tired from the last game, shouldn't learn new pitches like
sliders and curveballs too soon, and should do exercises to
strengthen their core muscles.
Children 14 and under shouldn't be throwing more than 65
pitches a day, and should be pitching no more than three days a
week, said Hewitt, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Orthopedic surgeons are treating more injuries in children
that used to be typical only in older, more experienced
athletes, and some players are pitching in multiple leagues as
well as in showcase events on weekends, some experts said.
"Sometimes, for their own good, you have to hold them back,
and that's what gets lost on people," said Stephen Rice at the
Jersey Shore Sports Medicine Center, a lead author of the
guidelines.
"Every child grows and moves forward at different rates.You
don't want to hurry and push your kid to do things they aren't
ready for."
SOURCE: bit.ly/yz0yfa
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)