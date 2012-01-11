(Corrects name of magazine in second paragraph to Archives of
Jan 10 Cholesterol-lowering drugs known as
statins may be linked to an increased risk of diabetes in
middle-aged and older women, according to a U.S. study -- but
researchers said the benefits of the drugs still make them
valuable for people at risk.
The study, published in the Archives of Internal Medicine,
found that among the thousands of women looked at, those who
reported using any kind of statin at the start of the six- to
seven-year study were nearly 50 percent more likely to be
diagnosed with diabetes than those not taking statins.
"Statin medication use in postmenopausal women is associated
with an increased risk for diabetes mellitus," wrote Yunsheng Ma
of the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester,
and his colleagues.
The group used data from the Women's Health Initiative,
including more than 150,000 diabetes-free women in their 50s,
60s and 70s.
As part of that larger trial, some of the women were
prescribed diet changes or took daily hormone therapy or
vitamins, while others weren't told to change their diet or
lifestyle.
At the start of the study in the mid-1990s, the women filled
out health questionnaires that included whether or not they were
taking statins, as well as information on other diabetes risks,
such as weight and activity levels. The researchers then
followed participants for six to seven years, on average.
In total, just over 10,200 women developed diabetes, with
women who reported using any kind of statin -- about one in 14
of the participants -- 48 percent more likely to be diagnosed
with diabetes than those not taking statins.
That was after considering other known diabetes risks.
Previous studies, mostly in men, have suggested a smaller 10
to 12 percent increase in diabetes among statin users, said
Naveed Sattar, a metabolism and diabetes researcher at the
University of Glasgow who did not take part in the study.
Those numbers may be more accurate because they come from
trials in which participants were randomly assigned to take a
statin or not, which can better account for possible differences
in groups of patients, he said, noting that this kind of
observational study can't prove cause-and-effect.
Still, "broadly speaking, this kind of confirms that statins
may well increase diabetes risk," Sattar said.
The reasons why remain unclear, but the effect of statins on
the muscles and liver may lead the body to make slightly more
sugar than it normally would, or cause users to exercise a bit
less, he added.
While this means that a bit more caution may need to be
taken in broad statin use, the benefits still outweigh the
potential risk for people with heart disease, he and other
experts aid.
Instead, statin users should try to reduce their risk of
diabetes in other ways, such as by losing weight and getting
more exercise, and should have their blood sugar regularly
monitored.
"The conclusion still stands that overall, those people
who've got existing heart disease or have had previous strokes,
they still would get vast benefit from statins," Sattar said.
