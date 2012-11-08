Nov 8 Cancer patients taking
cholesterol-lowering statin drugs were 15 percent less likely to
die of cancer, or of any other cause, than patients who were not
on the popular medications, according to a Danish study.
The study, which appeared in the New England Journal of
Medicine, did not look at whether the statins can prevent
cancer, only at what happens once cancer is diagnosed.
But the pattern held regardless of a person's age, cancer
type, tumor size or whether it had spread. Only patients who had
received chemotherapy showed no apparent benefit from taking
statins, the most commonly-prescribed drugs in the world.
"Statin use in patients with cancer is associated with
reduced cancer-related mortality," wrote study leader Stig
Bojesen, of the University of Copenhagen, and colleagues.
Using multiple registries containing data on cancer, drug
use, population characteristics and deaths for the nation of
Denmark, the research team analyzed the cancer cases of 18,721
people over 40 who were diagnosed between 1995 and 2007.
All were taking statins regularly before their cancer was
discovered, and the study compared them to 277,204 people who
had not regularly taken the drugs before getting cancer
treatments.
Overall, the cancer death rate among statin users was 15
percent lower, and so was the rate of death from any cause.
The appearance of a benefit from taking statins was
strongest for 13 cancer types in particular, ranging from an 11
percent lower death rate among pancreatic cancer patients to a
36 percent lower rate among cervical cancer patients. For 14
other tumor types, the results were less clear-cut.
"The benefit of receiving chemotherapy versus not receiving
chemotherapy is 15 percent to 20 percent, depending on cancer
type," Bojesen told Reuters Health. "What we see (in the new
study) is comparable to that. That's really something."
The fact that the seeming benefit from statins was not seen
in people taking chemotherapy doesn't mean that people should
avoid chemotherapy treatment and turn to statins instead,
Bojeson stressed.
Rather, he thinks therapeutic use of statins might be
considered when no good chemotherapy option is available for a
certain cancer type.
Bojesen speculates that the drugs may be robbing cancer
cells of an important building block of cell membranes, thereby
slowing tumor growth.
"Our hypothesis is that by reducing cholesterol, you steal
cholesterol from the proliferating cancer cells ... improving
survival," he said.
But there is cause for skepticism. People who took less than
the recommended dose of a statin had a higher rate of survival
than those who took higher doses.
Other researchers said there was no information in the study
about things such as smoking, as well as no information on
treatment with radiation and chemotherapy for 72 percent of the
people taking statins. They also note there could have been
other causes for increased survival than the statins.
Eric Jacobs, a researcher at the American Cancer Society who
was not involved in the study, called it "intriguing and
exciting" but added that they "do not mean that people with
cancer should start using statins in hopes of improving."
SOURCE: bit.ly/TuzoQN
(Reporting from New York by Gene Emery at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)