* Consortium to create 1,500 cell lines from 500 patients
* Nobel Prize-winning stem cell technology to be used
* Research to look diabetes, Alzheimer's, pain, autism
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Dec 5 Ten international drug companies
are to team up with scientists from 11 European countries to
create a bank of stem cells for a project aimed at speeding up
the development of new medicines.
StemBANCC, coordinated by Swiss drugmaker Roche and
managed by scientists at Oxford University, aims to use
so-called human-induced pluripotent stem cells - derived from
people with hard-to-treat conditions - as research tools.
Martin Graf from Roche, who is coordinating the project,
said the goal was to generate 1,500 induced pluripotent stem
cell lines derived from 500 patients that can then be used by
researchers around the world to study a range of diseases,
including diabetes and dementia.
In recent years, researchers have developed a way of
reprogramming ordinary adult cells taken from skin or blood, for
example, to create stem cells that can be used to generate any
type of cell.
These induced pluripotent stem cells can offer a supply of
different kinds of human cell such as cardiomyocytes, or heart
cells, and neurons or nerve cells that can be used for a broad
range of laboratory tests in early stage drug development.
The research that resulted in the creation of the first
induced pluripotent stem cells was a significant breakthrough
which won the scientists behind it - John Gurdon and Shinya
Yamanaka - this year's Nobel Prize for Medicine.
Graf and Zameel Cader of Oxford University, who announced
the project in London, said the raw material for the project
would be largely skin and blood samples taken from patients with
diseases such as Alzheimer's and diabetes.
The research will focus mainly on these conditions as well
as peripheral nervous system disorders such as chronic and
neuropathic pain, central nervous system disorders such as
dementia, and neurodysfunctional conditions such as autism,
schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Cader said that because the stem bank's cell lines will be
derived directly from real patients, they will include genes
that may be the culprits in causing the development of diseases
- making them useful for early testing of the efficacy and
toxicity of potential new medicines.
"This is essentially what is so transformative about stem
cell technology - for the first time you can get at the cells
that are relevant from the patients with the conditions," he
said. "That is what is so exciting about it."
The project is a public-private partnership backed by the
European Union's Innovation Medicines Initiative and is half
funded by the drug industry and half by the EU.
Other drugmakers involved are Abbott, Boehringer
Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Janssen, Merck KgaA,
Novo Nordisk, Orion, Pfizer and
Sanofi.