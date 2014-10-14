By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 14 The longest-running trial of
stem cells derived from a human embryo found that the cells
caused patients none of the problems scientists feared, such as
forming tumors, and reversed partial blindness in about half the
eyes receiving transplants, researchers reported on Tuesday.
The results, published in The Lancet, could help
re-invigorate the controversial quest to harness stem cells,
which have the ability to turn into any of the 200 kinds of
human cells, to treat diseases.
In an accompanying commentary, Dr. Anthony Atala of the Wake
Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine called the work "a
major accomplishment."
After intense excitement among scientists and the public
about the promise of stem cells and ethical debates about
destroying human embryos to obtain them, the field stumbled when
a high-profile trial for spinal cord injury was halted by Geron
Corp in 2011 and the interest of other companies waned.
The small study's main goal was assessing the safety of the
transplanted cells. Called retinal pigment epithelial cells,
they were created by taking stem cells from a days-old embryo
created in a fertility clinic and inducing them to differentiate
into the specialized cells.
The study "provides the first evidence, in humans with any
disease, of the long-term safety and possible biologic activity"
of cells derived from embryos, said co-author Dr. Robert Lanza,
chief scientific officer of Advanced Cell Technology,
which produced the cells and funded the study.
Nine patients with Stargardt's disease (which causes macular
degeneration in childhood) and nine with dry age-related macular
degeneration (a leading cause of adult blindness) received
implants of the retinal cells in one eye. The other eye served
as a control.
Four eyes developed cataracts and two became inflamed,
probably due to the patients' age (median: 77) or the use of
immune-supressing transplant drugs.
The retinal cells, which help keep the eye's rods and cones
alive and functional, survived in all 18 patients, most of whose
vision improved. In those with macular degeneration, treated
eyes saw a median of 14 additional letters on a standard eye
chart a year after receiving the cells, with one patient gaining
19 letters. The untreated eyes got worse, overall. The
Stargardt's patients had similar results.
In real-life terms, patients who couldn't see objects under
12 feet (4 meters) tall can now see normal-size adults.
The vision of one 75-year old rancher who was blind in the
treated eye (20/400) improved to 20/40, enough to ride horses
again, Lanza said. Others became able to use computers, read
watches, go to the mall or travel to the airport alone for the
first time in years.
While calling the results "encouraging," stem cell expert
Dusko Ilic of Kings College London, who was not involved in the
work, warned that even if the larger clinical trial planned for
later this year is also successful, "it will take years before
the treatment becomes available."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; editing by Andrew Hay)