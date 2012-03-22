March 22 Women who drink up to seven glasses of
wine or beer a week are slightly less likely to suffer a stroke
than those who steer clear of alcohol, according to a U.S. study
that covered thousands of women for nearly 30 years.
The results, published in the journal Stroke, fall in line
with guidelines from the American Heart Association that
recommend women have no more than one drink a day -- but that
doesn't mean people should take up drinking to stave off
strokes, researchers said.
"We do not encourage women who do not currently drink to
initiate drinking," said Monik Jimenez, a researcher at Brigham
and Women's Hospital in Boston, who led the study.
"Alcohol is a double-edged sword, because higher levels can
increase high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation, which are
risk factors for stroke as well," she told Reuters Health.
Several previous reports have shown that low levels of
alcohol drinking are tied to a smaller chance of having a
stroke.
Jimenez and her colleagues used data from the massive
Nurses' Health Study, which tracked the health, diet and
lifestyle of more than 83,000 middle-aged women for 26 years.
They compared the drinking habits of women in the study who
had had a stroke, to women who hadn't, dividing the women into
five categories: from those who never drank, to the heaviest
drinkers who had at least two and a half beers or two shots'
worth of hard liquor or about three glasses of wine a day.
Of the roughly 25,000 women who never drank, about four
percent had a stroke at some point during the study.
In contrast, two percent of the more than 29,000 women who
had up to half a drink a day on average had a stroke. And of
those downing between a half glass and a full glass daily, just
one in 200 ended up suffering a stroke.
After the researchers took into account certain risk factors
for stroke, such as smoking, being overweight and a history of
heart disease, they found that having up to one drink a day was
linked to a 17 to 21 percent lower chance of having a stroke.
The study didn't prove that alcohol prevented the strokes,
and there's no known explanation for the relationship between
the two.
It may have something to do with socioeconomic status, said
Cheryl Bushnell of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, who was
not involved in the study and noted that lower socioeconomic
status is known to be linked with a higher risk of stroke and
cardiovascular disease.
"My thought is that alcohol costs money. And I think that
people who may be drinking light to moderate amounts with a meal
are basically people who may have slightly higher means to buy
that," Bushnell told Reuters Health.
"It's something that's a lifestyle."
But she did say that it's possible alcohol itself is
responsible for the lower stroke risk. Jimenez suggested that
alcohol might do so by preventing blood clots or altering
cholesterol levels.
Her study did not show an increased risk of stroke among the
women who drank the most, but other research has suggested that
possibility. One found that having several drinks was actually
linked to an increased risk of stroke in the next 24 hours.
SOURCE: bit.ly/GGh2Xz
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)