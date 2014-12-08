(Recasts lead with charges being both criminal and civil )
By Brendan Pierson
Dec 8 Medical device maker Stryker Corp
will pay the U.S. government $80 million to settle criminal and
civil charges that its OtisMed Corp subsidiary sold devices used
in knee replacement surgery without approval from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
OtisMed and its chief executive officer, Charlie Chi, 45,
pleaded guilty to selling unapproved medical devices in federal
court in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, according to the New
Jersey U.S. attorney's office. Chi is scheduled to be sentenced
March 18.
Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Stryker will pay a fine of $34.4
million, criminal forfeiture of $5.16 million and a civil
settlement of $40 million, according to the U.S. attorney's
office. OtisMed's illegal sales took place before Stryker bought
the company in November 2009.
The company sold more than 18,000 OtisKnee cutting guides -
which are designed to help surgeons make accurate bone cuts in
knee replacement surgeries - between May 2006 and September
2009, bringing in more than $27 million in revenue, according to
a criminal information filed Monday in U.S. District Court in
New Jersey. It did not apply for FDA approval for the devices
until October 2008, according to the information.
When the FDA denied OtisMed's application for approval in
September 2009, according to the information, the company
quickly shipped over 200 OtisKnee devices anyway.
Stryker said in a press release that OtisMed's conduct
occurred without its knowledge.
The cases are United States v. OtisMed Corp, and United
States v, Chi, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Leslie Adler)