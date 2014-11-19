(Adds Red Bull comment in next to last paragraph)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. children and teens are
seeing fewer TV commercials for sugary drinks, but they remain a
prime target for marketers through product placement, social
media and other means, according to a report released on
Wednesday.
The study, conducted by researchers at the Yale Rudd Center
for Food Policy and Obesity, said 6-to-11-year-olds viewed 39
percent fewer television ads for sugary drinks in 2013 than in
2010. Teens saw a 30 percent drop.
The number of ads found on websites mostly visited by
children also declined during the period, according to the
report.
The report was based on Nielsen data on advertising exposure
from 2013 and was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
But Yale researchers said beverage companies continued to
reach young people through sites like Facebook and Twitter as
well as mobile apps, and much of that marketing promoted
unhealthy products.
"They're trying to talk about offering healthier choices and
lower sugar products," said Jennifer Harris, the lead author of
the report. "But if they keep marketing their high-sugar
products to children and teens, they can't say they are being a
part of the solution."
Under a voluntary program called the Children's Food and
Beverage Advertising Initiative, major soda companies do not
advertise beverages other than juice, water or milk-based drinks
to any audience comprised predominantly of children under 12.
The Yale report examined total advertising, not just that
for children's programming. Researchers found that with some
brands, children's exposure to unhealthy drinks had increased
since 2010.
For example, preschoolers saw 39 percent more television ads
for PepsiCo Inc's sugary drinks. Both teens and
6-to-11-year-olds saw more television ads for Red Bull.
A Pepsi spokesman called the findings misleading. "The truth
is that PepsiCo is, and will continue to be, a responsible
marketer, particularly when it comes to children," he said in a
statement.
A Red Bull GmbH spokeswoman described its target audience as
adults aged 18 through 34.
The American Beverage Association, an industry trade group,
said the authors of the Yale report did "not adequately
differentiate between marketing to children, who are widely
viewed as a special audience needing particular care, and
marketing to teens and general audiences."
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)