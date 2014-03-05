LONDON, March 5 Sugar should account for less
than 5.0 percent of what people eat each day if they are to
avoid health risks such as weight gain and tooth decay linked to
excessively sugary diets, the World Health Organisation (WHO)
said on Wednesday.
Issuing new draft sugar guidelines, the United Nations
health agency said its recommendations were based on "the
totality of evidence regarding the relationship between free
sugars intake and body weight and dental caries".
Free sugars include monosaccharides and disaccharides that
are added to foods by manufacturers, cooks or consumers, and
sugars naturally present in honey, syrups, fruit juices and
fruit concentrates.
"WHO recommends reduced intake of free sugars throughout the
life-course," the agency said in a statement.
It said the 5.0 percent level should be a target for people
to aim for - calling it a "conditional recommendation" - but
also reiterated a "strong recommendation" that sugar should
account for no more that 10 percent of total energy intake.
"There is increasing concern that consumption of free sugars
- particularly in the form of sugar-sweetened beverages -
increases overall energy intake and may reduce the intake of
foods containing more nutritionally adequate calories," the WHO
statement said.
This can lead "to an unhealthy diet, weight gain and
increased risk of non-communicable diseases (such as heart
disease, diabetes and cancer)."
Five percent of total energy intake is equivalent to around
25 grams (around 6 teaspoons) of sugar per day for an adult of
normal Body Mass Index (BMI).
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Jon Boyle)