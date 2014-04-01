(Updates with latest enrollment figures, adds payment detail)
By Caroline Humer
WASHINGTON, April 1 Cigna Corp has
enrolled between 75,000 and 100,000 people in Obamacare health
plans for 2014, Chief Executive David Cordani said on Tuesday at
the Reuters Health Summit.
Among those, about two-thirds signed up through the public
exchanges created as part of President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law, popularly called Obamacare, Cordani said on the day
after the enrollment period for the plans ended. The rest signed
up directly with Cigna.
Cigna, whose health insurance business focuses on large
corporations, began offering the new individual plans in
Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas this year. The
federal enrollment website HealthCare.gov sells plans for 36
states, while 14 others, including Colorado, run their own
exchanges.
Enrollment began slowly because of technology problems on
most exchanges, but a spike in demand before the March 31
sign-up deadline boosted enrollment to higher than expected
levels. Obama said on Tuesday that 7.1 million people had signed
up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act and declared the
law was achieving its goals despite a messy rollout.
HealthCare.gov experienced sporadic outages on Monday under
the load of traffic.
Technology issues and slow enrollment also contributed to a
mix of customers that skewed toward people older than expected
during the early months. Cordani said that compared with that
group, more younger people began signing up for the plans in
recent weeks.
More people are paying their first month's premiums now than
they were earlier this year, Cordani said. About 75 to 80
percent of people had paid their premiums in January and gotten
coverage. That percentage has now risen to the low 80s, he said.
Cigna is looking at its new customers and trying to
ascertain as much information as possible to decide about its
participation in 2015 and if it will expand to more markets,
Cordani said.
"We have a bias to extend, but it's (to be determined) right
now. There is a lot of work to be done over the next couple of
months," Cordani said at the summit, held at the Reuters office
in Washington.
"We know where we would like to be," he said.
