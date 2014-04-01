(Corrects time period for enrollment in first paragraph)
By Caroline Humer
WASHINGTON, April 1 Cigna Corp has
enrolled between 75,000 and 100,000 people in Obamacare health
plans for 2014, Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said on
Tuesday at the Reuters Health Summit.
Of those, about two-thirds signed up through the public
exchanges created as part of U.S. President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law, often called Obamacare, Cordani said on
the day after the enrollment period for these plans ended. The
rest signed up directly with Cigna.
Cigna, whose health insurance business focuses on large
corporations, began offering the new individual plans in
Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas this year. The
federal enrollment website HealthCare.gov sells plans for 36
states, while 14 others, including Colorado, run their own
exchanges.
Enrollment began slowly because of technology problems on
most exchanges, but a spike in demand ahead of the March 31
sign-up deadline means the government is on track to meet an
initial target of 7 million people.
HealthCare.gov experienced sporadic outages on Monday under
the load of traffic.
Technology issues and slow enrollment also contributed to a
mix of customers that leaned heavily towards people older than
expected during the early months. Cordani said compared to that
group, younger people began signing up for the plans in recent
weeks.
Cigna is looking at its new customers and trying to
ascertain as much information as possible to decide about its
participation in 2015 and if it will expand to more markets,
Cordani said.
"We have a bias to extend but it's (to be determined) right
now. There is a lot of work to be done over the next couple of
months," Cordani said at the summit, held at the Reuters office
in Washington D.C.
"We know where we would like to be," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jim Loney)