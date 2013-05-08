(For other news from Reuters Health Summit, click here)
By Ben Hirschler
NEW YORK May 8 A pickup in new drug approvals,
the promise of faster regulatory decisions and more targeted
medicines have quickened the pulse of the pharmaceutical
industry as a big wave of patent expiries recedes.
Manufacturers are producing more targeted medicines,
designed to treat very specific groups of patients, thanks to a
new understanding of the genetic basis of many diseases - most
notably cancer.
"It's a very exciting time in terms of advances in science
and technology," Margaret Hamburg, head of the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), told the Reuters Health Summit this week.
"That's reflected in products that are really targeted to
the underlying mechanism of disease and really make a
difference. That also means the development time and review time
is getting shortened because when a drug works, our job is
easy."
After approvals last year from the FDA for 39 novel
medicines - a record only beaten in 1996 - the healthy pace has
continued into 2013.
So far this year, the U.S. watchdog has cleared nine
so-called new molecular entities, compared with 11 at the same
stage last year, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has
recommended 13 new drugs against eight a year ago.
And drugmakers are getting further help from a new FDA
program to accelerate life-saving therapies designated as a
"breakthrough," opening to door to earlier approval based on
quicker studies, where clinical data is compelling.
The EMA also has a scheme to allow conditional approval
based on good interim clinical trial results.
Hamburg said the system would make a "real difference" by
increasing dialogue between industry and the FDA, adding that
experience over the past two years showed the approval process
was 3-5 years faster when there was early consultation.
CLASS OF 2013
This year's haul of new drugs includes several that analysts
see as major sellers, like Biogen Idec Inc's multiple
sclerosis pill Tecfidera; the first of a new class of diabetes
drugs called Invokana from Johnson & Johnson ; and a new
type of "armed antibody" from Roche Holding AG that
delivers a toxin directly to breast cancer cells.
Still, more than a quarter of 2012's new drugs were niche
products for rare diseases - a far cry from the
one-size-fits-all blockbusters that drugmakers traditionally
banked on.
The shift means the value added to companies' portfolios is
not as great as the headline numbers might suggest.
Credit ratings agency Moody's said last month that drugs in
late-stage tests or just launched represented, on average, 18.5
percent of big drug firms' existing sales, up from 14.9 percent
two years ago, but still down from the 20.8 percent seen in
2005.
Getting a decent return on research dollars remains tough
and the industry as a whole has been curbing its spending, with
many companies nowadays opting to give cash back to shareholders
that might have been spent in the lab.
"The output is not improving enough to warrant current
investment - and that is a worry," Lars Sorensen, the chief
executive of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, told the
summit meeting.
Fred Hassan, former CEO of drugmakers Schering-Plough Corp
and Pharmacia, now a partner at private equity firm Warburg
Pincus, said the industry still needed to do better, although
the situation was "slowly turning."
"Twelve years ago about half the value of the stock price
was in the pipeline ... (today) it could be 20 percent," he told
Reuters.
SECTOR RE-RATING
Inevitably, not everything has gone smoothly when it comes
to getting new medicines approved by regulators. There have been
surprise setbacks this year for Novo Nordisk's new insulin
Tresiba in the United States and Pfizer Inc's new
rheumatoid arthritis pill Xeljanz in Europe.
Overall, however, investors are showing renewed confidence
in a sector that was long shunned - especially now the worst of
patent expiries that have savaged sales of past top-sellers like
Pfizer's cholesterol drug Lipitor are in the rearview mirror.
As result, drug companies, on average, trade at nearly 15
times expected earnings, against a low point of under 10 in
2010, though still very far from the peak of more than 30 back
in 1999. (link.reuters.com/hup77t)
The improvement in research productivity has not been
universal. Some companies, such as AstraZeneca Plc, are
still struggling to get new drugs out the door.
Those on a hot streak include Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co, GSK, Novartis AG, Roche and Eli
Lilly & Co - the last of which now has more drugs in
late-stage testing than at any one time in its history.
(Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)