By Sharon Begley
WASHINGTON, April 1 Call them the "Cinderella
customers" - those who tried to enroll in coverage under
President Barack Obama's healthcare law but were unable to do so
when midnight tolled on April 1.
Tens of thousands of Americans are in that position after
2014 Obamacare enrollment officially closed, the heads of two of
the most successful state-based insurance exchanges, California
and Connecticut, told the Reuters Health Summit on Tuesday.
The Obama administration has offered a grace period for
people who tried to sign up in time for Monday's deadline but
could not complete the process.
Covered California, the Obamacare exchange in America's most
populous state, had "more than 30,000 people" who began an
application for health coverage and were told to "come back
later," Executive Director Peter Lee told Reuters.
The online exchange expected a high number of users as the
deadline approached, he said, and therefore instituted a number
of information technology tweaks and other mechanisms to handle
it. But the exchange was still caught short and will therefore
give the 30,000 two more weeks to complete enrollment.
California enrolled more than 1.2 million people in private
health insurance, Lee said. That is roughly 17 percent of the
national total of 7.1 million. If California's Cinderellas are
nationally representative, then there could be 178,000 people
waiting to complete an application throughout the 50 states.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which
operates the Obamacare marketplaces for 36 states, did not
immediately reply to a question about how many people it
estimated might enroll during the post-March 31 grace period.
AccessHealthCT, Connecticut's Obamacare exchange, was able
to enroll about half of those who tried to sign up for insurance
on the last day of Obamacare's first open enrollment period,
which began on Oct. 1.
"We enrolled about 6,000 people last night," Chief Executive
Kevin Counihan told the summit, "and we have about 7,000 more in
the queue."
That includes people who went to the exchange's two
brick-and-mortar retail stores as well as those who were plowing
through electronic enrollment but did not complete the process
before the calendar turned.
Connecticut's online Obamacare marketplaces were one of the
country's most successful technologically, so much so that it is
offering its "exchange in a box" software to other states. Yet
even it was slowed by the last-minute surge, Counihan said.
"We were having some problems keeping up with demand," he
told the summit.
