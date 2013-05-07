(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change in text)
By Toni Clarke
New York May 6 Amid growing public concern over
the safety of additives in products ranging from caffeinated
energy drinks to industrial chemicals in food containers and
water bottles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is under
pressure to reexamine its rules, and there are signs it may do
so.
It has been more than half a century since U.S. regulations
governing food additives were last revised. In that time, the
number of chemicals in the food supply has risen from fewer than
2,000 to an estimated 10,000, many of which are never reviewed
by the FDA because companies and their advisers have declared
them to be safe.
Under loose regulations created more than 50 years ago to
help companies avoid lengthy delays in getting food additives
approved, the FDA created a list of products considered
"generally recognized as safe" (GRAS).
Companies can either petition to get their ingredients
affirmed safe by the FDA, or they can declare them safe based on
their own research or that of hired consultants. The FDA has the
option to challenge such declarations but has rarely done so.
"Our system really puts the onus on us to prove harm," FDA
Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said at the Reuters Health Summit
in New York. "It's perhaps a time to look at what the legal
framework looks like and what opportunities there are now to ask
and answer questions in new ways because of advances in science
and technology."
"We are an agency with a wonderful history, but many of our
laws are rooted in a different historical era," Hamburg said.
"An important question to ask is, would this be a good time to
look at this issue again?"
According to research by the Pew Charitable Trusts' food
additives project, which is conducting a three-year
investigation into food additive regulation, 1,000 chemicals
have been self-affirmed by industry as GRAS without notice to
the FDA.
Another 2,000 chemicals have been declared GRAS by the
Flavor and Extracts Manufacturers Association, which submits
information to the FDA, though the FDA does not review it,
according to Pew, bringing to about 3,000 the number of
chemicals in the food supply never reviewed by the FDA.
Caffeine, when contained in cola-type drinks, was declared
decades ago to be a GRAS product in cola-type beverages. Yet the
agency has not challenged companies to prove the safety of
caffeine in other products or other beverages - including those
whose levels exceed the 71 milligrams per 12 ounces typically
contained in soda.
One 8.4 fluid ounce can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80
milligrams of caffeine, according to its website. Twelve ounces
of Red Bull contain 114 milligrams of caffeine.
Last year Democratic Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called on the FDA to respond
to concerns about the effect on children of caffeine in energy
drinks.
Between January 2004 and October 2012, the FDA identified 21
reports of heart rate abnormalities, vomiting, convulsions and
other medical problems, some life-threatening, in people who had
drunk Red Bull. But Hamburg said the events are not sufficient
to warrant regulatory action "at the present time."
"There is not a clear linkage of exposure to caffeine and
the adverse events reported," she said, adding that the agency
will continue to monitor energy drinks and that further
examination of the underlying science "may merit action going
forward."
(Reporting By Toni Clarke in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)