By Caroline Humer and David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 1 As the first Obamacare
enrollment period comes to a close, U.S. insurers are already
anticipating the need to raise prices for 2015 and fear that it
will put them at the center of the political blame game over
President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
The Obama administration was poised on Tuesday to declare
victory over signing up more than 7 million people for this
year, overcoming technology failures that stymied enrollment in
the program's early weeks and Republican efforts to discredit it
in the eyes of consumers.
But insurers have already said that the first group of new
enrollees under Obamacare, as the law is widely known, represent
a higher rate of older and costlier members than hoped. To keep
their health plans from losing money in the coming years, many
expect monthly premium rates to rise by double-digit
percentages.
That could set the stage for a public outcry ahead of
congressional elections this year, giving ammunition to
Republicans and creating new friction with the White House that
could endure into the 2016 presidential election.
"I do think that it's likely premium rate shocks are coming.
I think they begin to make themselves at least partially known
in 2015 and fully known in 2016," said Chet Burrell, chief
executive officer of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. "That will
be different in different parts of the country. I don't think it
will be uniformly the same."
"Do the premiums need to rise, just to cover the cost, to
such a level that it creates both political heat, regulatory
heat, finger-pointing, accusation?" Burrell said at the Reuters
Health Summit in Washington on Tuesday. "If that happened, then
the environment becomes very difficult and it doesn't in a sense
matter that you worked out all the details. You're at each
others' throats because it just costs so much."
CareFirst, which sells Obamacare plans in Maryland, Virginia
and the District of Columbia, expects to have signed up 140,000
people for this year. Burrell said about half of the sign-ups
were people over the age of 45.
David Cordani, CEO of insurer Cigna, said his company has
raised the issue of potential rate increases with the Obama
administration and has suggestions for changes to the program
that could help mitigate sharp spikes, including providing new
lower-cost options to consumers and giving them a greater choice
over which health benefits are covered.
He described the discussion as part of an ongoing, carefully
crafted dialogue with the White House that has been built in
recent years.
"There's a risk of finger pointing," Cordani said. "If
rock-throwing transpires, the party that will probably lose in
the equation is the individual. That will be a failure. To me,
that's a failure of leadership of all the parties involved:
states, insurers, the administration. And we're trying to
proactively engage in that conversation now."
Cigna, which is selling Obamacare plans in five states and
is considering whether to expand that further in 2015, has said
it won't make money on the business this year. It expects to
have signed up as many as 100,000 new members under the program
for this year.
Cordani said on Tuesday he didn't expect "a big positive
return" financially in 2015.
BALANCING THE BUSINESS
Some policy experts question whether insurers would really
be wise to raise prices dramatically next year as they try to
build a new market and gain share.
"You want to establish a client base. You want to attract
good risks," said Henry Aaron, an economist at the left-leaning
Brookings Institution, referring to healthier consumers. "You
don't do that by charging very high premiums. If I were in the
insurance business, and I got a little bit of deterioration in
my pool, I'm not sure I would respond to it next year."
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a prominent Republican critic of
Obamacare, said the skew of enrollment towards older consumers
who are more likely to be sick is one of the program's
fundamental flaws and proof it should be changed or even
repealed.
While he said insurers may have no choice but to raise
prices to prevent major losses, he opposes provisions in the law
that provides funding to the industry in the next few years to
offset such risks.
"I think what they should be more concerned about is that
once the exchanges fail and once this happens, that the argument
that might come from the administration would be 'well, the
reason this is happening is the greedy insurance companies want
to make more money' as opposed to these companies are simply
pricing out what it is they are getting," Rubio told the Reuters
Health Summit.
"I would say to you that many of these companies were
willing participants in all of this. Many of them supported the
law, thinking it was going to force more customers in their
direction. It's not turning out the way they planned," he added.
"I'm not sure that taxpayers should be involved in paying for
it."
The average monthly insurance premium in 2014 for an
individual is $328 nationwide, according to government data. But
the figures varied widely by state, and within states. More than
80 percent of people signing up for Obamacare this year were
also eligible for government subsidies, in the form of tax
credits and cost-sharing assistance, to offset their monthly
costs.
At the same time, several million Americans who were already
insured under the individual market faced the cancellation of
their policies this year, creating a political firestorm for
Obama, who had promised that consumers who liked their existing
plans could keep them.
Many of them found the new Obamacare health plans, which
require insurers to cover more benefits, were more expensive
than their old policies. The administration has allowed insurers
to extend those policies for up to three years.
