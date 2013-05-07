(For other news from Reuters Health Summit, click here)
* Skyrocketing valuations quash talks
* With financing available, many biotechs go it alone
* Bankers expect steady flow of $1 bln to $5 bln pharma
deals
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, May 7 Biotechnology companies that
just a short time ago were viewed as takeover targets are now
more likely to be buyers themselves after seeing their
valuations soar on promising new drugs.
The stock valuations of companies like Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc,
Celgene Corp and Biogen Idec Inc have
skyrocketed in the past year or two alone, making it difficult
for large pharmaceutical companies to buy them and leaving a
trail of dead deals.
"For a pharmaceutical company to make an acquisition at this
point paying double or triple what it could have paid a year or
two ago ... I think that has killed a lot of transactions that
we have seen where discussions either started or pharma thought
about approaching or maybe even did approach," said Henry
Gosebruch, managing director of healthcare M&A at JPMorgan Chase
. He spoke at the Reuters Health Summit in New York.
In some cases, a major drugmaker will identify a
biotechnology target and watch it for years to determine the
right time to make an offer. It may have balked at paying a high
premium early on, and by the time it is ready to do a deal, the
biotech company has become even more expensive, Gosebruch said.
"I could think about four or five of those stories," he
said.
For example, shares of Regeneron have risen more than 50
percent year-to-date, to the $260 range, on spectacular sales of
its Eylea treatment for macular degeneration, the leading cause
of blindness in the elderly.
Biotech stock valuations are skyrocketing even on the
release of positive data around a drug. Biogen Idec's stock has
more than quadrupled over the past four years over promising
data surrounding its Tecfidera drug for multiple sclerosis,
which was approved just this year.
With interest rates low and financing easily available,
biotechnology companies realize they do not need to be bought in
order to bankroll their clinical trials and marketing efforts,
said Ercument Tokat, a partner and healthcare banker at New
York-based investment bank Centerview Partners.
"In the last few years what has changed quite dramatically
is that mid-cap and large-cap biotechs have turned into
acquirers," Tokat said. "Most of the time in the past, if you
were single-product biotech with a phase 3 drug, you were really
waiting to be bought."
Biotech investors have also reacted positively when
companies announced acquisitions, emboldening more industry CEOs
to grow through M&A, bankers said.
For example, Gilead paid about $11 billion in 2011 to
acquire Pharmasset for its experimental Hepatitis C drug. Since
that acquisition, Gilead's stock has jumped more than 185
percent and is trading slightly above $53.
Similarly, since buying Abraxis BioScience for its breast
cancer drug Abraxane in June 2010, Celgene has seen its stock
almost triple in value. It currently trades around $122 per
share.
"On the pharma side, it is a trickier question because a lot
of Big Pharma investors are there for the dividend or buyback,
there for the value, they're there for steady cash flow and may
be less willing to support risky transactions," Gosebruch said.
The rich valuations of biotechnology companies are not just
staving off potential acquirers, but also activist investors who
in the past have sought to shake up the operations of
underperforming companies and attract takeovers by Big Pharma.
"These stocks have doubled or tripled ... it is hard to make
the case they've been underperforming," Tokat said.
Healthcare bankers expect a continued flow of smaller deals
for both publicly traded and privately held drugmakers in the $1
billion to $5 billion range.
"There are hundreds of private companies that could be good
targets for big pharma," Gosebruch said.
Pharmaceutical companies, which have survived the worst of
the patent cliffs and spent the last few years on cutting costs,
are now looking externally for growth, but the days of huge
pharma mergers are unlikely to make a comeback in the near
future, bankers said.
"The stars are not fully aligned," Gosebruch said. "The
overall confidence in the world is improving but it's got a long
way to go. The combination of valuations and a little bit of
uncertainty are holding things back."
