By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, May 7 Tenet Healthcare Corp
sees its hospitals playing a role in signing up uninsured
Americans for President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul,
particularly in states that are balking at implementing the
reform.
Tenet runs hospitals mainly in Texas and other Southern
states, which have high proportions of uninsured people. It
expects improvements in its business next year as more Americans
obtain coverage either through subsidized insurance exchanges in
each state or an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
But the enrollment effort has been threatened by opposition
from Republican governors and lawmakers and delays to building
the exchanges and launching outreach programs to explain how
they will work. The exchanges are due to start enrolling new
customers on Oct. 1 for benefits that will take effect on Jan.
1, 2014.
"We're taking matters into our own hands," Tenet Chief
Executive Officer Trevor Fetter said on Tuesday at the Reuters
Health Summit in New York.
Tenet is awaiting final word from the government on whether
hospitals can act as approved guides, or navigators, for these
exchanges. The company's hospitals already have extensive
experience in helping uninsured patients who show up in its
emergency rooms to check whether they are in fact eligible for
Medicaid or other assistance programs.
Each year, Tenet enrolls 125,000 patients who walk through
its hospital doors in Medicaid programs, Fetter said.
"We know who these people are, because they've been coming
to us, many of them. So we are really excited about the
opportunity to turn everything on its head and reach out to the
currently uninsured and help them gain health insurance and
enroll in these programs."
The new insurance marketplaces will offer coverage to
individuals and families. Those with low-to-moderate incomes
will receive subsidized rates. About 7 million people are
expected to sign up for healthcare coverage in 2014 through the
state-run and federal exchanges, with up to 24 million onboard
by 2016.
About 20 percent of the nation's uninsured, estimated around
50 million people, are concentrated in 13 counties and Tenet has
hospitals in five of the top seven counties, the company said.
In Texas where it is based and has 11 hospitals, 30 percent of
people do not have insurance.
Enrollment has become a hot-button issue for the health
exchanges, and politicians have questioned whether the
government is doing enough to ensure the success of the
exchanges.
Tenet, the No. 3 U.S. for-profit hospital operator, and
competitors have experienced a slowdown in use of medical
services in the past few years as the weak economy, changes in
health insurance plans and other factors have kept consumers
from opting for elective services.
TEXAS WILL COME ALONG
Another possible boost for admission rates at hospitals is
the expansion of Medicaid under Obama's health reform, which has
been accepted by governors in about half of the 50 U.S. states.
The federal government pays for 100 percent of the Medicaid
expansion in the first three years and then 90 percent after
that under the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
Texas Governor Rick Perry has been firmly against expanding
Medicaid coverage, but Fetter expects the state to come along
one day.
"I do believe that eventually Texas will not let this
federal support go to waste, and I believe that there is
widespread acknowledgement in Texas that the current Medicaid
safety net is inadequate," Fetter said.
There is still a possibility that Texas could expand
Medicaid this year before the state legislative session closes
in a few weeks, he said.
"We certainly hope that a sensible compromise is reached
within that next three weeks, and if not, then they'll take up
the idea some time later, recognizing they will have left quite
a lot of money on the table."
