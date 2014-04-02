(For other news from Reuters Health Summit, click here)
By Caroline Humer and Sharon Begley
WASHINGTON, April 2 Some of the key players
rolling out Obamacare to the American public say their work on
the program is just beginning, as the real-world effect of the
law throws up new questions and problems.
More than 7 million people signed up for new health coverage
under President Barack Obama's healthcare law for 2014, the
first year in which its main provisions took effect. Obama
celebrated the enrollment milestone on Tuesday as a victory for
the program which has faced relentless opposition from the
Republican Party and major technical hurdles.
Health insurance executives, state officials, lawmakers and
policy experts told the Reuters Health Summit in Washington this
week that the program is still very much in transition and they
expect both major adjustments and smaller tweaks in the year to
come.
"This is the beginning of the beginning," said Chet Burrell,
chief executive of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which sells
Obamacare plans in Maryland, Virginia and the District of
Columbia.
For health insurers, more discussions with the government
are in store over how to improve and complete the technology
behind the federal enrollment website HealthCare.gov, which
serves 36 states, as well as some of the online exchanges run by
14 states.
The talks will include making it easier for consumers to
shop for new health plans, compare doctor networks and adjust
their policies due to a life change.
"So far none of the exchanges have the ability to handle, in
any automated manner, life event changes," Burrell said. "So
what happens is it's coped with behind the scenes, manually,
which is fraught with problems, inefficiencies, as well as
errors."
Dr Ezekiel Emanuel, a health policy expert at the University
of Pennsylvania and a former adviser to the White House, said
that such changes need to happen before enrollment for 2015
begins in November.
"What I worry about is, we've got 7-1/2 months to the next
open enrollment, we've got to beef up the website, we've got to
make the user experience better," Emanuel said. "You need all of
that to come together. I don't think we're there yet, and the
question is whether we will get there."
The site should allow people to sort options more easily and
the servers need to handle surges of traffic. It should also
have a chief executive officer who can run it like the start-up
company it is, Emanuel said.
'COPPER' PLANS
Some insurers are also raising the possibility of changing
the kinds of health plans on offer, from the availability of
doctor and hospital practices to allowing more flexibility in
pricing plans according to the benefits they cover.
Burrell said he would support adding a new tier of plans
that would include fewer benefits and potentially be priced
lower. Cigna Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said
that could create more choice for consumers.
"I'm not going to say whether a 'copper' program is right or
wrong but to me that's offering some additional choice,"
Cordani, referring to the idea of adding a new tier to plans now
labeled "bronze," "silver," "gold" and "platinum." "We are a
company that believes in choice. The open question is how much
choice is available to the individual versus choices taken
away."
Among the states whose exchanges are run by HealthCare.gov,
Idaho and New Mexico plan to leave the federal website and
launch their own technology platforms next year. Meanwhile,
state-run exchanges in Oregon, Maryland and Hawaii have grappled
with repeated technology failures.
All of the 14 state-run exchanges face a requirement to
become financially sustainable next year.
The Connecticut marketplace is selling its own technology as
an "exchange in a box" solution to its counterpart in Maryland.
Kevin Counihan, chief executive of AccessHealthCT, said that the
U.S. agency overseeing Obamacare is drawing a sharper line
between exchanges that should operate on their own and those
that are defaulting to the federal government.
"I do get the sense increasingly that states are more on
their own than ever," he told the Reuters Health Summit. "I'm
sensing a change ... so if a state says 'I need more money' or
'it'll be tough for me to be self-sustaining,' then (the federal
government) says if you really think that, you ought to think
about moving" to HealthCare.gov.
Longer term, the state exchange structure could change
further to save costs and cut down on infrastructure, from
technology build-outs to call center staff.
"Do we really need 50 (state) exchanges, or can we have
regional exchanges?" Emanuel said.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Jim Loney)