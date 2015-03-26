(Updates with FDA recommendation to patients)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 26 Olympus Corp, the
largest maker of a medical device at the center of recent U.S.
superbug outbreaks, issued new cleaning instructions for its
equipment on Thursday, urging health providers to adopt them "as
soon as possible."
Olympus said in a 13-page letter that a small-bristle brush
required for the new procedures to clean potentially deadly
bacteria from the devices would be shipped "no later than May
8."
Olympus did not directly address whether the devices, called
duodenoscopes, are safe to use until then and whether patients
should postpone procedures until hospitals have received the
brush. Until then, the company recommended cleaning the
duodenoscope in accordance with the old instructions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not
recommend that patients forego procedures until the brushes are
shipped out, but had previously advised discussing the benefits
and risks of using duodenoscopes with their physician.
Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes inserted down the
throat in a procedure called endoscopic retrograde
cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). More than 500,000 ERCPs using
duodenoscopes are performed in the U.S. annually, usually to
drain fluids from pancreatic and biliary ducts blocked by
cancerous tumors, gallstones, or other conditions.
Because the devices are reusable, they are supposed to be
thoroughly cleaned after each use so pathogens are not
transferred from one patient to the next.
Seven patients at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center,
including two who died, were exposed from October through
January to antibiotic-resistant bacteria apparently spread by
improperly disinfected Olympus duodenoscopes. Federal regulators
determined that microbes could spread even when the manufacturer
instructions were followed.
The problem was the design of the instruments, regulators
determined, in particular a movable part called the elevator
that FDA described as "extremely difficult to access."
In its letter, Olympus recommends raising and lowering the
elevator mechanism three times while the device is immersed in a
disinfectant.
In addition, an area around the elevator must be cleaned
with two different-sized brushes: one that hospitals already use
and one that Olympus will ship by May 8.
The FDA has signed off on Olympus' instructions, issuing
them in its own safety communication on Thursday "so that
facilities can adopt the new high level disinfection steps
immediately and begin training" personnel.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley, editing by Marguerita Choy and
Richard Chang)