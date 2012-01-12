Jan 12 Competitive swimmers who train at
indoor chlorinated swimming pools may have lung changes similar
to those seen in people with mild asthma, according to an
international study, although there is no evidence those changes
lead to actual asthma.
To obtain findings published in the Journal of Allergy and
Clinical Immunology, researchers from France and Canada compared
lung tissue and breathing tests from 23 elite Canadian swimmers,
whose average age was 21, to 10 mild asthmatics and 10 healthy
people without allergies of the same age.
The team, led by Valerie Bougault at the Lille 2 University
of Health and Law in France, found that tissue samples from
swimmers' lungs had nearly six times as many immune cells
associated with asthma and allergies as the lung tissue of
healthy subjects, a similar amount to what was found in the
group with mild asthma.
"Intense, long-term swimming training in indoor chlorinated
swimming pools is associated with airway changes similar to
those seen in mild asthma," wrote Bougault.
Swimmers and asthmatics also showed evidence of scar tissue
in the lungs, while healthy non-swimmers did not.
"This study is the first to show direct evidence of airway
damage associated with swimming in chlorinated pools," said
Alfred Bernard, a toxicologist at the Catholic University of
Louvain in Brussels, Belgium, in an email to Reuters Health.
Bernard was not involved in the study.
Tissue samples and tests were taken during the off-season
when the swimmers were not competing.
Lung tissue inflammation was not associated with actual
asthma symptoms, such as coughing and wheezing, or with
difficulty breathing during a medical test used to determine
lung function.
While acting as a disinfectant, chlorine reacts with a wide
range of chemicals from human sweat, urine and hair, for
example, to form chlorine byproducts, some of which are
hazardous to human health. These byproducts are very volatile
and can escape into the air above the water.
Competitive swimmers are known to inhale large amounts of
these chlorine byproducts while doing strenuous exercise in the
pool, and exposure to the chlorine compounds in indoor pools may
make swimmers more sensitive to other allergens such as pet
dander, pollen and dust, wrote Bernard.
Indeed, roughly 50 to 65 percent of competitive swimmers are
sensitized to common allergens, compared with 29 to 36 percent
of people in the general population, he added.
But it was not clear if exposure to the chemicals caused the
lung tissue damage. A study of elite cross-country skiers showed
that the stress placed on lungs during high-level endurance
sport training itself might be enough to induce airway changes.
"There's currently no evidence to suggest that these changes
will lead to asthma down the line," said Sally Wenzel, a
pulmonologist at the University of Pittsburgh, adding that it
was likely the benefits of exercise outweigh potential risks.
SOURCE: bit.ly/zqlLDT
(Reporting from New York by Lindsey Konkel at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Yoko Nishikawa)