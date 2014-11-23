CAIRO Nov 23 An Egyptian woman who was six
months pregnant has died of H1N1 swine flu, five days after
being admitted to hospital, a health ministry spokesman said on
Sunday.
The 31-year-old woman, who was not named, was admitted on
Nov. 18 with flu-like symptoms and was placed in intensive care
when she did not respond to treatment, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar
said.
"We thought it was bird flu, but she tested positive for the
H1N1 flu instead," Ghaffar said. Two people died from bird flu
in Egypt in the past week.
(Reporting By Mahmoud Mourad and Ali Abdelatti; Writing by
Shadi Bushra; Editing by Jon Boyle)