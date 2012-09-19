Sept 19 Certain types of tattoos - including
those done with yellow or blue ink, or older and bigger tattoos
- are harder to remove than others with laser treatment,
according to an Italian study.
Even smaller tattoos done with black ink can take multiple
years to erase, and it can be harder to erase tattoos from the
skin of people who smoke as well, said researchers whose
findings appeared in the Archives of Dermatology.
About half of young people who get a tattoo ultimately
choose to have it removed, the researchers said. Laser pulses
are used to break up tattoo ink, and the tiny ink particles are
then removed by immune cells.
Of 352 people getting a tattoo removed with the so-called
Q-switched laser, just under half had their tattoos successfully
eliminated after 10 sessions, and three-quarters after 15
sessions, according to the study led by Luigi Naldi, from Centro
Studi GISED in Bergamo, Italy.
Smokers, as well as people who had their treatment sessions
less than two months apart, were less likely than others to see
their body art disappear.
Naldi said that because of the laser's reaction with the
individual pigments, yellow and blue inks may change color but
not disappear with treatment.
People with those colorful tattoos "should be aware that
removal of this tattoo may be more difficult and may not be
satisfactory," he told Reuters Health.
The effect of smoking could be explained by smoking's impact
on the immune system, he added.
In another study published with Naldi's in the Archives of
Dermatology, U.S. researchers tested a new laser device for
tattoo removal that involves a shorter pulse - lasting a
picosecond, versus the traditional nanosecond.
"With laser treatment for tattoos, no big changes have come
about in the past 20 years," said Nazanin Saedi, the lead author
of that study from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
The Q-switched laser takes so many treatments, she said, and
costs add up, discouraging many.
For her study, 12 out of 15 patients completed at least two
tattoo removal sessions with the picosecond laser. All 12 had
their ink at least 75 percent cleared and were "satisfied" or
"extremely satisfied" with the outcome, most after two to four
treatments.
Saedi said the company that makes the new device and
partially funded her study, Cynosure, is doing clinical trials
in hopes of getting the laser approved by the Food and Drug
Administration. But for now, it isn't available outside studies.
David Goldberg, a dermatologist who wasn't involved in the
studies, said the number of sessions needed to remove a tattoo
deters many.
"The number of people getting tattoos continues to
increase... which means, when you look at people 10 to 20 years
after that, the number of people seeking removal of that tattoo
is also higher," said Goldberg, head of laser research in the
dermatology department at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in
New York.
There are still limitations to picosecond lasers, including
that the machines break down frequently and are very expensive.
But he thinks that over the next few years, they will
"transform" how tattoo removal is done.
For now, people considering a tattoo should make the
decision very seriously.
"It takes about a half hour to get a tattoo, but it can take
years to get it removed," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/Sybzao and bit.ly/QXBqUK
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)