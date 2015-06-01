June 1 Patients in Texas can continue to receive
remote diagnoses and treatment after telemedicine company
Teladoc Inc won a preliminary court order blocking a new state
rule requiring doctors to meet patients first.
The ruling in Austin federal court on Friday came the same
day that Teladoc filed its public registration with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public
offering. The company first announced its plans to go public in
April.
Founded in 2002, Teladoc describes itself as one of the
first and largest U.S. telemedicine services, with a network of
about 700 doctors and 11 million patients nationwide. About 2.4
million patients are in Texas.
Telemedicine is the increasingly common practice of
conducting diagnosis and treatment, including prescribing drugs,
remotely using phones or interactive video.
In April the Texas Medical Board, which regulates the
practice of medicine in the state, adopted a new rule requiring
doctors to meet their patients face-to-face before prescribing
drugs. The rule was to take effect this week.
Teladoc sued the board, claiming that the rule violated the
federal Sherman Act, an antitrust law that prohibits
unreasonable restraint of trade.
In Friday's order, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said
Teladoc had shown it was likely to succeed in its lawsuit. His
order stops the rule from taking effect while the case is
pending.
"We are happy to be able to continue serving Texas citizens,
employers and health plans by enabling them to access
high-quality care in a cost-effective manner," Teladoc Chief
Executive Officer Jason Gorevic said in a press release on
Friday.
The Texas Medical board did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case is Teladoc Inc et al v. Texas Medical Board et al,
U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, No.
1:15-cv-00343.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha
and Lisa Von Ahn)