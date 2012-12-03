Dec 3 A sexually transmitted infection usually
thought of in connection to cervical cancer is also tied to a
five-times greater risk of cancer of the vocal cords or voice
box, according to a Chinese study.
Chinese researchers, whose work appeared in the Journal of
Infectious Diseases, combined the results of 55 studies from the
past two decades and found that 28 percent of people with
laryngeal cancers had cancerous tissue that tested positive for
human papilloma virus (HPV).
But that rate varied widely by study, from no throat cancer
patients with HPV to 79 percent with the infection.
"HPV infection, especially high-risk type HPV-16, was found
to be significantly associated with the risk of laryngeal
squamous cell carcinoma," wrote Xiangwei Li, from the Chinese
Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking University Medical
College, the lead researcher.
Along with their larger review, the researchers analyzed 12
studies that compared cancerous and non-cancerous tissues from a
total of 630 patients. They found the cancerous throat tissue
had 5.4 times the odds of testing positive for HPV infection,
compared to the non-cancerous tissue.
"We're finding that HPV appears to be linked to a number of
squamous cell carcinomas of the head, neck and throat," said
William Mendenhall, a radiation oncologist from the University
of Florida in Gainesville who didn't take part in the study.
"I think the risk of HPV on laryngeal cancer is probably
relatively low," he added. "Most of the patients we see
currently that come in with laryngeal cancer have a strong
history of cigarette smoking, also heavy drinking."
Along with tobacco and alcohol, having a poor diet and
exposure to certain chemicals can increase a person's risk of
laryngeal and other head and neck cancers.
The American Cancer Society estimates 12.360 people will be
diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in the United States in 2012 and
there will be 3,650 deaths from the disease.
Mendenhall said that of all head and neck cancers, HPV seems
to play the biggest role not in laryngeal cancer, but in cancer
of the tonsils and back of the tongue.
"The exposure is probably decades earlier. Someone who
develops a base of tongue cancer when they're 50, they probably
were exposed to the virus years before, in their teens or 20s."
At least half of sexually-active people get HPV at some
point in their lives, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC), but the virus is usually cleared
by the immune system. Only some of the 40-plus HPV strains have
been tied to cancer.
Based on the current findings, it's difficult to know how
many of the laryngeal cancers in the original studies were
actually caused by the virus, researchers said.
But Mendenhall said that extending HPV vaccinations to boys
and young men, as the CDC has recommended, "will hopefully
reduce at least some of these HPV-related cancers."
SOURCE: bit.ly/U4DHm8
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman, editing by Elaine
Lies)