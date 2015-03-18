LONDON, March 18 Developing countries facing
potentially pricey legal challenges from big tobacco firms are
to get help from a new $4 million fund created by the
philanthropists Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg.
Announcing the creation of the anti-tobacco trade litigation
fund on Wednesday, Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation said countries with limited resources
should not be bullied into making bad health policy choices.
"This new fund is going to help countries who are sued by
the tobacco industry fight back in court and win," Bloomberg,
the former mayor of New York and one of the world's richest
people, told reporters in a telebriefing.
Bloomberg and Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft
, cited examples such as Uruguay, which since 2010 has
been fighting a legal challenge by the cigarette maker Philip
Morris International against the use of graphic health
warnings on tobacco products.
Australia has also been fending off a World Trade
Organization challenge and a legal challenge by Philip Morris
against its anti-tobacco laws.
The tobacco industry's use of international trade agreements
to threaten and prevent countries from passing tobacco control
laws was unacceptable, Bloomberg said.
"This is not about trade," he said. "No one is a stronger
supporter of capitalism and trade than I am. This is about
sovereignty and whether a country has the right to set its own
public health policies."
According to the American Cancer Society and the World Lung
Foundation's 2012 Tobacco Atlas, the combined profit of the
world's six leading tobacco companies was $35.1 billion in 2010.
Britain voted last week to introduce a ban on branding on
cigarette packs, following Australia in introducing so-called
"plain packaging" to try to protect public health
British American Tobacco, the world's
second-largest cigarette maker, has said it will take action
against Britain, which has a $29 billion tobacco industry, but
the department of health said it would "defend this policy
robustly against any legal challenge".
Gates noted in a statement that smaller countries did not
have the same resources as Australia and Britain.
"Country leaders who are trying to protect their citizens
from the harms of tobacco should not be deterred by threats of
costly legal challenges from huge tobacco companies," he said.
The U.S-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids will administer
the fund, starting with $4 million to be used "to encourage and
assist governments to defend themselves", the philanthropists
said in a statement. The initial investment is expected to grow
as more donors come on board, they said.
