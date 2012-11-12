SEOUL Nov 12 Global health officials agreed a
deal on Monday to fight smuggling of tobacco products, a trade
which robs governments of more than $40 billion in revenue each
year and undercuts efforts to reduce smoking.
The measures include making it mandatory for member
governments to license manufacturers and for tobacco packaging
to be marked so the products can be tracked.
The agreement came at a meeting of the 176 member states to
the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Framework Convention on
Tobacco Control in the South Korean capital Seoul and follows
more than five years of negotiations.
"The protocol gives the world an orderly, rules-based
instrument for countering and eventually eliminating a very
sophisticated international criminal activity," WHO Director
General Margaret Chan told the conference.
"Illicit trade is bad for health because it circumvents
measures like taxes and price increases that are known to reduce
demand."
Roughly one in 10 cigarettes, or 600 billion, are smuggled
each year by organised gangs, experts say.
A study by the independent non-profit International Tax and
Investment Center based in Washington said approximately 11
percent of the world cigarette market is illicit, resulting in
annual loss in government revenue of more than $40 billion.
"There is evidence that the proceeds of the illicit trade in
tobacco products funds both international criminal organisations
A network of civil society groups, the Framework Convention
Alliance, called to pact a major step in curbing the illegal
trade in tobacco products.
"The illicit trade in tobacco feeds the worldwide tobacco
epidemic by flooding markets with cheap products and keeping
tobacco taxes low," it said.
However, some countries where major tobacco companies are
based, notably the United States, will not be subject to the
anti-smuggling agreement because they have not ratified the
original pact.
Industry giants Philip Morris International and
British American Tobacco have previously said they
would back a pact with effective measures against illicit trade.