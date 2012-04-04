* Accord would set up track and tracing system for
cigarettes
* Smuggling robs states of up to $50 bln in lost taxes
annually
* Governments still have to adopt new treaty in November
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 4 Health officials on Wednesday
provisionally agreed a global deal to combat tobacco smuggling,
a trade the World Health Organisation (WHO) said makes harmful
smoking too cheap and robs finance ministries of up to $50
billion a year.
The agreement requires manufacturers to be licensed and
tobacco packaging to bear markings so that any goods sold
illegally can be traced back through the supply chain, including
to the companies that shipped them, to see where they were
diverted.
Tobacco products sold in duty-free shops and over the
Internet are covered by a track and tracing system.
The accord also obliges authorities to provide legal
assistance to other countries investigating illicit trade
channels and to extradite suspects, WHO officials said.
"Illicit trade in tobacco products is one of the most
dangerous trades around at the moment in terms of public health.
It's a way of getting cheap cigarettes, illegal cigarettes, into
the hands of young people, poor people, people who are in a
vulnerable position," Ian Walton-George, who chaired the final
week-long negotiations, told a news briefing.
"The finance from this trade is very significant, it gets
into the hands of organisations which will use it to finance
other crime - human trafficking, drug trafficking, weapons
trafficking and even worse," he added.
Formally a protocol to the 2005 Framework Convention on
Tobacco Control (FCTC), the world's first public health pact,
the new agreement was reached after nearly five years of
negotiations, including a fifth and final round this past week.
Activists welcomed the deal, hammered out by officials from
135 countries, and it is likely to be adopted at a WHO meeting
in Seoul this November. It then needs to be ratified by 40
countries to enter into force, a process expected to take two
years.
Roughly one in 10 cigarettes, or 600 billion, are smuggled
each year by organised gangs, experts say.
PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH
"The primary objective of the protocol is to protect public
health from this deadly trade," Corporate Accountability
International, a U.S.-based advocacy group, said in a statement.
A network of civil society groups, the Framework Convention
Alliance, said that illicit trade "undermines attempts to reduce
tobacco consumption through price increases - which has proven
to be the most effective measure to curb tobacco use."
Tobacco kills nearly six million people a year from
cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and other illnesses,
according to the WHO, a United Nations agency.
Walton-George, who formerly worked for the European
Anti-Fraud Office, said that huge profits are made quickly on
tobacco products often churned out in temporary secret
factories.
"If you have a production line just operating for two or
three weeks, they can be making profits of five million euros a
week," he said.
Government exchequers lose $40 to $50 billion a year to
smuggling in lost duty and unpaid taxes, according to Dr. Haik
Nikogosian, who heads the tobacco treaty's secretariat.
"There has been some evidence that tobacco manufacturers
themselves fuelled illicit trade," he said on Wednesday.
Several countries in which major tobacco companies are
based, including the United States and Switzerland, will not be
subject to the smuggling clampdown as they never ratified the
original treaty, although they do have their own measures.
Industry giants Philip Morris International and
British American Tobacco have previously said they
would back a pact with effective measures against illicit trade.
"We firmly believe that the only way to stop these
smugglers, counterfeiters and tax evaders - who have links to
weapons, drugs, people trafficking and organised crime - is for
regulators, law enforcement authorities and the tobacco industry
to work together," a BAT spokesperson said on Wednesday.