* Report says battle against tobacco is "at critical stage"
* Rising smoking rates in China offset declines elsewhere
* Tobacco industry profits more than $44 billion in 2013
* Worrying smoking trends seen among women and girls
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 19 The tobacco industry makes
$7,000 for each of the more than 6 million people who die each
year from smoking-related illness, the health campaign group
World Lung Foundation (WLF) said on Thursday.
Last year, more than 5.8 trillion cigarettes were smoked,
similar to 2013, as rising tobacco use in China counters
declines in other countries, according to a report on Thursday
led by WLF.
In their global Tobacco Atlas ( www.tobaccoatlas.org/
), the WLF and the American Cancer Society said that in 2013,
the last year for which detailed figures were available, tobacco
industry profits were more than $44 billion. Meanwhile, 6.3
million people died from smoking-related illness, equivalent to
a profit of $7,000 for each death caused by tobacco.
The report said that, if current trends continue, a billion
people will die from smoking and exposure to tobacco this
century.
Besides causing lung cancer, which is often fatal, tobacco
use is also a major risk factor for a range of other illnesses.
It is the world's leading preventable cause of premature death
from chronic conditions such as heart disease, strokes and high
blood pressure.
In China, the world's most populous country, almost 2,250
cigarettes were smoked per person over age 15 last year, making
it one of only around a dozen countries topping 2,000.
The average Chinese smoker consumes 50 percent more than in
1980, a symptom of a broader phenomenon, as tobacco use declines
or is stable in many wealthy, developed nations but growing in
poorer regions such as Africa and parts of Asia.
"The significant reductions in smoking rates in the United
Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, and other countries that implement
increasingly tight tobacco control laws have been offset by the
growing consumption in a single nation: China," the report said.
Many countries around the world have introduced some
anti-tobacco laws, including curbing advertising and banning
smoking in enclosed spaces such as bars, restaurants and
offices.
But the Tobacco Atlas found that only 10 percent of the
world's population are covered by comprehensive bans on tobacco
advertising, promotion and sponsorship, and only 16 percent by
comprehensive smoke-free legislation.
Low- and middle-income countries now account for more than
80 percent of tobacco users and tobacco-related deaths.
The Tobacco Atlas also found that smoking among women is
also on the rise, driving up rates of female lung cancer.
In an indication of future trends, there are 24 countries
where girls smoke more than boys, compared to just two countries
where more women smoke than men, it said.
"Whether it's the link between tobacco and increasing rates
of lung cancer among women or the ever-increasing number of
health conditions and deaths related to tobacco use, the health
and economic case for reducing tobacco use has never been
clearer," said John Seffrin, chief executive of the ACS.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)