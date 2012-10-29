Oct 29 Although much-criticized trans fats raise
levels of "bad" cholesterol, they don't appear to have a lasting
impact on blood sugar levels, according to a U.S. study.
Researchers, writing in The American Journal of Clinical
Nutrition, found that both blood sugar and insulin, the hormone
that keeps blood sugar levels in check, were similar regardless
of how much trans fat people ate.
The link between trans fats and high cholesterol levels is
widely accepted, but there has been a lack of clarity on the
effect on blood sugar control, which is involved in diabetes.
"Although evidence from cohort studies has suggested that
trans fatty acid (TFA) consumption may be associated with
insulin resistance and diabetes, randomized placebo-controlled
trials have yielded conflicting results," wrote lead researcher
Christos Mantzoros of Harvard Medical School in Boston.
Trans fats, technically known as trans fatty acids, are
found in animal products and chemically processed vegetable
oils. In response to studies linking high consumption of the
substances to an increased risk of heart disease, the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration has required food makes to disclose
trans fats on nutrition labels.
Some cities and states have banned them in restaurants or
schools.
Montzoros and his colleagues pooled the results from seven
experiments, including 208 people.
In five of the studies, the participants' blood sugar,
insulin and cholesterol levels were monitored for several weeks
under a diet of high trans fat consumption, and again for a few
weeks when the trans fats were substituted for other fats, such
as palm or soybean oil.
Two of the studies compared people who ate a diet that
included trans fats to others who ate a diet without trans fats.
There were no changes in blood sugar or insulin levels
during the times when people ate trans fats, compared to when
they ate the other fats," Mantzoros's group reported.
However, the researchers found that during the trans
fat-eating weeks, "good" HDL cholesterol went down and "bad" LDL
cholesterol went up.
"They saw what you would expect to see" regarding
cholesterol, which shows that the studies were well done, said
Mark Pereira, an expert in public health and nutrition at the
University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Pereira, who was not involved in the study, said it isn't
definitive proof that trans fats can't influence blood sugar
levels.
Although several weeks is enough time to see an effect on
cholesterol, he said, a potential impact on metabolism might not
show up until later.
"If you're going to control weight and switch around fats in
the diet, it might take a lot longer, because these fatty acids
are being gradually incorporated over time into tissues in the
body," he added.
But even if trans fats do have an impact on blood sugar
control, Pereira said, it's becoming a moot point as the amount
of trans fats people eat in the United States has diminished
considerably.
SOURCE: bit.ly/Rky6va
(Reporting by Elaine Lies)