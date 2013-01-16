* 17 neglected tropical diseases affect 1 bln people
* Mosquito-borne dengue infects estimated 50 million
* Disease represents a "pandemic threat", WHO says
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Jan 16 Dengue is the world's
fastest-spreading tropical disease and represents a "pandemic
threat", infecting an estimated 50 million people across all
continents, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Wednesday.
Transmitted by the bite of female mosquitoes, the disease is
occurring more widely due to increased movement of people and
goods - including carrier objects such as bamboo plants and used
tyres - as well as floods linked to climate change, the United
Nations agency said.
The viral disease, which affected only a handful of areas in
the 1950s, is now present in more than 125 countries -
significantly more than malaria, historically the most notorious
mosquito-borne disease.
The most advanced vaccine against dengue is only 30 percent
effective, trials last year showed.
"In 2012, dengue ranked as the fastest spreading
vector-borne viral disease with an epidemic potential in the
world, registering a 30-fold increase in disease incidence over
the past 50 years," the WHO said in a statement.
Late last year, Europe's suffered its first sustained
outbreak since the 1920s, with 2,000 people infected on the
Portuguese Atlantic island of Madeira.
Worldwide, 2 million cases of dengue are reported each year
by 100 countries, mainly in Asia, Africa and Latin America,
causing 5,000 to 6,000 deaths, said Dr. Raman Velayudhan, a
specialist at the WHO's control of neglected tropical diseases
department.
But the true number is far higher as the disease has spread
exponentially and is now present on all continents, he said.
"The WHO estimates that on average about 50 million cases
occur every year. This is a very conservative estimate,"
Velayudhan told Reuters, adding that some independent studies
put the figure at 100 million.
"Dengue is the most threatening and fastest spreading
mosquito-borne disease. It is pandemic-prone, but it is a threat
only. Definitely a bigger threat now than ever," he said
Malaria caused more deaths but was on the decline, affecting
fewer than 100 countries.
SILENT EXPANSION
Speaking to a news briefing after the WHO released a report
on 17 neglected tropical diseases affecting 1 billion people,
Velayudhan said: "The mosquito has silently expanded its
distribution.
"So today you have (the) aedes mosquito in over 150
countries. The threat of dengue exists all across the globe."
In Europe, the aedes mosquitoes that cause both dengue and
chikungya disease have spread to 18 countries, often via the
importation of ornamental bamboo or second-hand tyres, he said.
"But we are trying to address this in a more systematic way,
by controlling entry of vectors at points of entry - seaports,
airports, as well as the ground crossings," Velayudhan said,
noting that it was hard to detect mosquitoes and their eggs.
Dengue causes flu-like symptoms that subside in a few days
in some sufferers. But the severe form of the disease requires
hospitalisation for complications, including severe bleeding,
that may be lethal.
There is no specific treatment but early detection and
access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates below 1
percent, according to the Geneva-based WHO.
"You have to bear in mind that it has no treatment and
vaccines are still in the research stage," Velayudhan said.
The most advanced, being developed by French drugmaker
Sanofi SA, proved only 30 percent effective in a large
clinical trial in Thailand, far less than hoped, according to
results published in September.
But researchers said it did show for the first time that a
safe vaccine was possible.
The WHO also said aims to eliminate globally two neglected
tropical diseases, dracunculiasis, known as guinea worm disease,
in 2015, and yaws, or treponematoses, in 2020.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by John Stonestreet)