By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 Tuberculosis is becoming
concentrated among immigrants, drug addicts, and the poor and
homeless in Western Europe's big cities despite progress in
reducing national rates of the disease, experts said on Friday.
The contagious lung infection, once known as the "white
plague" for its ability to render its victims pale, skinny and
feverish, is being well tackled at national levels, they said,
but is persisting in high-risk, marginalised groups.
In a study of European Union (EU) cities with populations of
more than 500,000, the researchers found that on average the
rate of tuberculosis (TB) in big cities was twice the rate of
the national TB incidence.
In Britain, data from the government's health agency, Public
Health England (PHE) show that more than 8,750 TB cases were
reported 2012, and 3,426 of them - or 40 percent of the national
total - were in London.
"Although we have long understood that TB affects specific
groups and is often concentrated in urban areas, what we are now
witnessing is a marked change, where rates of TB are showing an
overall reduction nationally while still increasing within big
cities," said Ibrahim Abubakar, a professor of infectious
disease epidemiology at University College, London.
His study found the highest TB rates in big cities in
countries with generally low rates of the disease were in
Birmingham and London in Britain, followed by Brussels in
Belgium and Barcelona in Spain.
These cities' rates were all "higher or considerably higher
compared to their national TB notification rates, it found.
TB is often seen as a disease of the past - but the
emergence over the past decade of "superbug" strains that can
not be treated even with numerous drugs has turned it into one
of the world's most pressing health problems .
Of all infectious diseases worldwide, only HIV - the human
immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS - kills more people.
In 2011, 8.7 million people fell ill with TB and 1.4 million
died of it. The World Health Organisation (WHO), which declared
TB a global emergency in 1993, says up to 2 million people may
be infected with drug-resistant strains by 2015.
In the relatively wealthy countries of western Europe, TB
mainly affects certain high risk urban groups such as those who
originate from high TB burden areas of Asia and Africa, homeless
people and people who abuse drugs or alcohol.
TB symptoms include fevers and night sweats, persistent
coughing, weight loss and blood in the phlegm or spit and it is
spread though close contact with an infectious person.
Abubakar, whose work was published in the online journal
Eurosurveillance, said elimination of TB in European big cities
would require control measures focused on the particularly
vulnerable marginalised urban populations.
"And efforts to target TB must drive right down to local and
regional level where unique experience of how to reduce the
infection can be shared and built upon," he said.
A study published last August found that TB inflicts annual
direct health costs of more than 500 million euros ($670
million) on European governments, and costs another 5.3 billion
euros in productivity losses.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)