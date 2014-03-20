* WHO says drug-resistant TB is "global security risk"
* Says faster diagnosis crucial to help combat disease
* Drug-resistant TB could affect 2 million globally by 2015
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, March 20 Half a million people fell sick
with dangerous superbug strains of tuberculosis (TB) in 2012,
but fewer than one in four were diagnosed, putting the rest at
risk of dying due to the wrong medicines or no treatment at all.
Latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which
says drug-resistant TB is a "global health security risk",
showed a third of the estimated 9 million people who contract TB
in any form each year do not get the care they need.
This has led to drug resistance spreading around the world
at an alarming rate and has given rise to incurable strains of
the bacterial infection - known as totally drug-resistant TB -
which cannot be treated with any known medicines.
"Earlier and faster diagnosis of all forms of TB is vital,"
said WHO director general Margaret Chan as the U.N. health
agency published new TB data on Thursday. "It improves the
chances of people getting the right treatment and being cured,
and it helps stop spread of drug-resistant disease."
Last year the WHO called for multidrug-resistant
tuberculosis (MDR-TB) to be recognised as a public health
crisis. It says the contagious, deadly superbug forms of the
disease carry "grave consequences for those affected".
Treating even regular TB is a long process. Patients need to
take a cocktail of antibiotics for six months and many fail to
complete the treatment.
This in turn has fuelled the emergence of drug-resistant TB
- a man-made problem that has grown in the past decade because
people sick with regular TB were either being given the wrong
medicines or wrong doses or did not complete their treatment.
HURDLES
Experts say one of the major hurdles to tackling
drug-resistant strains effectively is that so many patients who
have contracted them do not know it and so continue with the
wrong treatments or are not treated at all.
Some of the poorest and most ill-equipped countries have
only one central laboratory, which often has limited capacity to
diagnose MDR-TB. In other cases, patient samples have to be sent
to other countries for testing.
Traditional diagnostic tests can take more than two months
to get results, leaving a dangerous gap in which the patient is
not getting the right treatment and is putting others at risk of
catching the contagious disease.
The WHO says up to 2 million people worldwide may be
infected with drug-resistant TB by 2015.
Newer, speedier diagnostic tests have been developed in
recent years, but the problem has been getting the technology
and know-how to the countries where they are needed most.
However, Chan cited encouraging signs from an international
project known as EXPAND-TB (Expanding Access to New Diagnostics
for TB), financed by UNITAID, which has helped to triple the
number of MDR-TB cases diagnosed in participating countries.
In 2009, UNITAID backed the EXPAND project with $87 million
to new TB diagnostic technologies in 27 low- and middle-income
countries, which together account for around 40 percent of the
global MDR-TB burden.
"The gap in access to TB diagnostics and care is far from
filled, but it is narrowing," said Mario Raviglione, director of
WHO's global TB programme. "Increased capacity and reduced
prices mean that we can reach more people."
UNITAID was launched in 2006 by the governments of Britain,
Brazil, Chile, France and Norway to give sustainable funding for
the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. About 70
percent of its funds come from a levy on airline tickets.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)