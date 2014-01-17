LONDON Jan 17 Patients with contagious and
highly drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) are being routinely
discharged from hospitals across South Africa, exposing others
in their communities to potentially deadly infections,
researchers said on Friday.
In a study in the medical journal The Lancet, they said the
patients, with strains of TB known as extensively-drug resistant
(XDR) and totally drug resistant (TDR) TB, have exhausted all
available treatment options and are sent home.
"These patients can survive for months or even years and are
contributing to the community-based spread of XDR-TB," said
Keertan Dheda, who led the study at the University of Cape
Town's department of medicine.
Tuberculosis infects the lungs and can spread through
coughing and sneezing. In recent years, drug-resistant strains
have spread around the world, batting off standard antibiotics
and posing an increasingly urgent public health threat.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that in
Eastern Europe, Asia and South Africa, 450,000 people have
MDR-TB, and around half of these will fail to respond to
existing treatments.
Dheda's team followed 107 patients with XDR-TB from three
provinces in South Africa between March 2008 and August 2012 to
establish their fate.
They also took samples from 56 patients and tested them to
find out which and how many of 10 first- and second-line anti-TB
drugs they were susceptible to.
Despite being treated intensively with an average of eight
anti-tuberculosis drugs, many of the patients fared poorly, with
high rates of treatment failure and death. Five years after
treatment initiation, only 12 of the patients had favourable
outcomes and 74 percent had died.
DISCHARGED WHILE INFECTIOUS
The researchers found that almost two-thirds of the tested
patients had resistance to at least eight drugs, and there was
one case of totally drug-resistant TB that was not susceptible
to any of the 10 drugs tested.
More worrisome, Dheda said, was that of the XDR-TB patients
discharged into the general community, some 42 percent had
failed to get better on treatment and were testing positive for
active TB, and of these almost a third were at high risk of
transmitting the disease.
The patients also survived in the community for an average
of 20 months - plenty of time to infect others. When people with
lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, they propel the TB germs into the
air. Another person needs to inhale only a few of these germs to
become infected.
"Alarmingly, we have shown for the first time that...
treatment failure and discharge of such patients into the wider
community is occurring systematically on a country-wide level in
South Africa," Dheda said in a statement about the findings.
In one case where the researchers followed a genetic trail
of transmission, they found that a patient with XDR-TB who was
discharged after failing treatment went on to infect his
brother, who also eventually died.
Dheda said the reason many TB patients are being sent away
from hospitals appeared to be lack of bed space in designated
tuberculosis hospitals. "And alternative long-term residential
and palliative care facilities are scarce."
Commenting on the findings in The Lancet, Max O'Donnell from
New York's Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the United
States said they should serve as an "urgent alarm".
"MDR-TB (multi-drug-resistant TB) in all its forms is an
out-of-control problem with potentially vast and devastating
consequences for global public health," he wrote. "The situation
regarding MDR and XDR-TB is bleak."
