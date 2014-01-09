* Early study shows stem cell infusion can cure superbug TB
* Researchers say more research needed to test treatment
* Some 450,000 people worldwide have drug-resistant TB
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 9 Patients with potentially fatal
"superbug" forms of tuberculosis (TB) could in future be treated
using stem cells taken from their own bone marrow, according to
the results of an early-stage trial of the technique.
The finding, made by British and Swedish scientists, could
pave the way for the development of a new treatment for the
estimated 450,000 people worldwide who have multi drug-resistant
(MDR) or extensively drug-resistant (XDR) TB.
In a study in The Lancet medical journal on Thursday,
researchers said more than half of 30 drug-resistant TB patients
treated with a transfusion of their own bone marrow stem cells
were cured of the disease after six months.
"The results ... show that the current challenges and
difficulties of treating MDR-TB are not insurmountable, and they
bring a unique opportunity with a fresh solution to treat
hundreds of thousands of people who die unnecessarily," said TB
expert Alimuddin Zumla at University College London, who co-led
the study.
TB, which infects the lungs and can spread from one person
to another through coughing and sneezing, is often falsely
thought of as a disease of the past.
In recent years, drug-resistant strains of the disease have
spread around the world, batting off standard antibiotic drug
treatments.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that in
Eastern Europe, Asia and South Africa 450,000 people have
MDR-TB, and around half of these will fail to respond to
existing treatments.
TB bacteria trigger an inflammatory response in immune cells
and surrounding lung tissue that can cause immune dysfunction
and tissue damage.
Bone-marrow stem cells are known to migrate to areas of lung
injury and inflammation and repair damaged tissue. Since they
also modify the body's immune response and could boost the
clearance of TB bacteria, Zumla and his colleague, Markus
Maeurer from Stockholm's Karolinska University Hospital, wanted
to test them in patients with the disease.
In a phase 1 trial, 30 patients with either MDR or XDR TB
aged between 21 and 65 who were receiving standard TB antibiotic
treatment were also given an infusion of around 10 million of
their own stem cells.
The cells were obtained from the patient's own bone marrow,
then grown into large numbers in the laboratory before being
re-transfused into the same patient, the researchers explained.
During six months of follow-up, the researchers found that
the infusion treatment was generally safe and well tolerated,
with no serious side effects recorded. The most common
non-serious side effects were high cholesterol levels, nausea,
low white blood cell counts and diarrhoea.
Although a phase 1 trial is primarily designed only to test
a treatment's safety, the scientists said further analyses of
the results showed that 16 patients treated with stem cells were
deemed cured at 18 months compared with only five of 30 TB
patients not treated with stem cells.
Maeurer stressed that further trials with more patients and
longer follow-up were needed to better establish how safe and
effective the stem cell treatment was.
But if future tests were successful, he said, it could
become a viable extra new treatment for patients with MDR-TB who
do not respond to conventional drug treatment or those with
severe lung damage.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Elizabeth Piper)