BOSTON Oct 13 Emergency crews in protective
gear removed five passengers with flu-like symptoms from a
commercial airliner that arrived at Boston's Logan Airport from
Dubai on Monday, but U.S. health authorities said the
possibility of Ebola was "exceedingly low."
Emirates flight 237 landed at Logan around 2:30 p.m. EDT
(1830 GMT) and emergency medical workers subsequently escorted
the ill travelers off the aircraft, authorities said.
Massachusetts Port Authority spokesman Matthew Brelis said
none of the ill passengers had recently been to West Africa,
which is struggling with a deadly Ebola outbreak that has killed
more than 4,000 people since March, but alarms were signaled
after their arrival "out of an abundance of caution."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said there was no evidence the sick passengers had
any recent contact with anyone from countries at the center of
the Ebola outbreak.
"Given this, the chance that the passengers could have Ebola
is thought to be exceedingly low," CDC spokeswoman Shelly Diaz
said.
She did not elaborate, but the incident appeared to be the
latest in a series of recent false alarms at airports linked to
concerns about the potential spread of the deadly Ebola virus.
A spokesman for Emirates said the airline was "cooperating
with the authorities in Boston. The safety of our passengers and
crew is always of paramount importance."
