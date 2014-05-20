* Money would fund GAVI's programmes from 2016 to 2020
* GAVI works with drugmakers to cut vaccine costs for poor
* 1.5 mln children a year die of vaccine-preventable disease
(Updates with pledge from European Union, price freeze from
GSK)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, May 20 The GAVI global vaccines alliance
appealed on Tuesday for $7.5 billion to help immunize another
300 million children against life-threatening diseases between
2016 and 2020 and save up to 6 million more lives.
GAVI said the additional investments, which it hopes to get
mainly from global health philanthropists and the governments of
developed nations, could double the number of lives saved
through GAVI-supported vaccines to an estimated 12 million.
"We are faced with an historic opportunity to support
countries to build sustainable immunisation programmes that will
protect entire generations of children," the group's chairman,
Dagfinn Hoybraten, said in a statement.
"The investments we all make now can ensure the equivalent
of two children every second will be reached with GAVI-supported
vaccines for five years and secure the future health and
economic prosperity of all our children in years to come."
GAVI, which is backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Bank,
UNICEF, donor governments and others, funds immunisation
programmes for nations that cannot afford standard prices.
The group targets common but deadly diseases such as
pneumonia, diarrhoea and cervical cancer and says it has already
saved around 6 million lives since its launch in 2000.
Seth Berkley, GAVI's chief executive, told Reuters the
alliance's target of an extra $7.5 billion would be added to $2
billion already in hand for 2016-2020.
This is around 15 percent more than GAVI has for the current
five-year period, he said, and is necessary because around 1.5
million children die each year of vaccine-preventable diseases.
The European Union announced in response on Tuesday that it
would pledge 175 million euros ($240 million) in funding for the
alliance for 2014-2020.
Berkley said such programmes would produce gains worth $80
billion to $100 billion, by cutting the cost of treating illness
and by keeping people well and productive into adulthood.
GAVI uses its private and government donors' backing to
negotiate with pharmaceutical firms such as GlaxoSmithKline
, Merck and Pfizer to bring down vaccine
prices for the poor. It then works with partners to bulk-buy and
deliver vaccines to countries whose populations need them most.
The group says its influence on the vaccines market so far
has led to a 37 percent decrease in the cost for a GAVI-eligible
country to vaccinate a child with pentavalent, pneumococcal and
rotavirus vaccines since 2010.
GSK, which sells several of its vaccines - including
rotavirus, pneumococcal disease and cervical cancer shots - at
reduced prices through GAVI to poor countries, said on Tuesday
it would continue to freeze those prices for a further five
years for countries who "graduate" from GAVI support.
By 2020, 22 countries with growing economies will become too
wealthy to be eligible for GAVI's help, allowing GAVI to focus
on the poorest countries and give developing economy governments
responsibility for immunisation.
($1 = 0.7289 Euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)