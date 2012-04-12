April 12 The combined vaccine against measles,
mumps and chickenpox comes with a small risk of fever-related
seizures in toddlers, that's not true in older children,
according to a U.S. study.
Researchers, whose report was published in Pediatrics, found
no evidence that a second dose of the
measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccine, given between
the ages of four and six, causes fever-related seizures in those
older children.
The MMRV vaccine has been available in the United States
since 2005. It combines the traditional MMR vaccine with the
anti-chickenpox shot so young children don't have to undergo as
many shots.
After its release, the vaccine was found to carry a small
risk of fever-related seizures in one- to two-year-olds, the age
at which the first dose is given. Some parents now opt for two
separate shots, which seems to cut the odds of a seizure.
Though the seizures are "very scary" for parents, "they are
not dangerous, and they do not lead to later epilepsy or seizure
disorders," said lead researcher Nicola Klein, co-director of
the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center in Oakland,
California.
The study is based on medical records for nearly 87,000
four- to six-year-olds who received the MMRV shot between 2006
and 2008. Another 67,000-plus received the MMR and varicella
vaccines separately, on the same day, between 2000 and 2008.
One child had a fever-related seizure seven to 10 days after
the MMRV vaccine, the time frame in which one- to two-year-olds
appear to be at risk. No seizures were recorded in children who
had the MMR and varicella shots separately.
Fever-related seizures are fairly common in children,
according to the National Institutes of Health. About one in
every 25 children will have at least one, although they most
often affect toddlers.
So it's not surprising that the MMRV shot has been linked to
seizures in toddlers but not older children, Klein's team said -
even though the risk is quite small for toddlers as well.
"It is more common for a child to have a febrile seizure
caused by a cold than by an immunization," Klein said.
In a 2010 study, Klein's team found that toddlers who had
the combined MMRV vaccine had twice the rate of fever-related
seizures than children who got the shots separately.
But even so, that translated to one additional seizure for
every 2,300 doses of the MMRV shot than for the separate shots.
The vaccine is not the only one that's associated with
fever-related seizures in very young children. A recent study
found a small risk among babies getting the combined vaccine
against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and
Haemophilus influenzae type 2.
Klein and some of her co-researchers on the study have
received past research funding from vaccine makers.
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton; editing by Elaine Lies
and Bob Tourtellotte)