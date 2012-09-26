* U.N. health agency sets clinical definition for new virus
* Two cases so far, a Saudi and Qatari who went to kingdom
* WHO working with Saudi authorities ahead of haj next month
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 26 The World Health Organization on
Wednesday urged health workers around the world to report any
patient with acute respiratory infection who may have travelled
to Saudi Arabia or Qatar and been exposed to a new SARS-like
virus confirmed in two people so far.
The United Nations agency put out a global alert on Sunday
saying a new virus had infected a 49-year-old Qatari who had
recently travelled to Saudi Arabia - where another man with an
almost identical virus had died.
The Qatari remained critically ill in hospital in Britain,
according to the WHO's latest information as of Tuesday.
The WHO said on Wednesday no new case of acute respiratory
syndrome with renal failure due to the new virus had been
reported but its investigations continued.
"We've got things in place should things change, should the
behaviour of the virus change," spokesman Gregory Hartl said.
The WHO said it was working closely with Saudi authorities
regarding health measures for the haj pilgrimage to Mecca next
month when millions of Muslims travel to the kingdom and then
return to their home countries.
CLINICAL DEFINITION
Its clinical guidance to 194 member states said health care
workers should be alert to anyone with acute respiratory
syndrome that may include fever (above 38°C or 100.4°F) and
cough, requiring hospitalisation, who had been in the area where
the virus was found or in contact with a suspect or confirmed
case within the previous 10 days.
The virus, known as a coronavirus also related to the common
cold, comes from the same family as SARS (Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome) which emerged in China in 2002. SARS
infected 8,000 people worldwide and killed 800 of them before
being brought under control.
The WHO said it was identifying a network of laboratories
that could provide expertise on coronaviruses to countries.
"Though it is a very different virus from SARS, given the
severity of the two confirmed cases so far, WHO is engaged in
further characterizing the novel coronavirus," it said,
referring to genetic sequencing.
Hartl, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said: "This is not
SARS, it will not become SARS, it is not SARS-like."
It was not established whether the virus spread by human to
human contact or just how it was transmitted, he said.
"We don't know if all cases of infections are as severe as
the two cases we have currently or in fact whether there have
been 2 million cases of this virus and only 2 severe cases."
