* New virus NCoV is from same family as SARS
* Latest British case had close contact with another patient
* Five of 11 patients confirmed worldwide have died
* Evidence of person-to-person transmission, risk still low
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Feb 13 A third patient in Britain has
contracted a new SARS-like virus, becoming the second confirmed
British case in a week and showing the deadly infection is being
spread from person to person, health officials said on
Wednesday.
The latest case, in a man from the same family as another
patient, brings the worldwide number of confirmed infections
with the new virus - known as novel coronavirus, or NCoV - to
11.
Of those, five have died. Most of the infected lived or had
recently been in the Middle East. Three have been diagnosed in
Britain.
NCoV was identified when the World Health Organisation (WHO)
issued an international alert in September 2012 saying a virus
previously unknown in humans had infected a Qatari man who had
recently been in Saudi Arabia.
The virus belongs to the same family as SARS, or Severe
Acute Respiratory Syndrome - a coronavirus that emerged in China
in 2002 and killed about a tenth of the 8,000 people it infected
worldwide. Symptoms common to both viruses include severe
respiratory illness, fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.
Britain's Health Protection Agency (HPA) said the latest
patient, who is a UK resident and does not have any recent
travel history, is in intensive care at a hospital in central
England.
"Confirmed novel coronavirus infection in a person without
travel history to the Middle East suggests that person-to-person
transmission has occurred, and that it occurred in the UK," said
John Watson, the HPA's head of respiratory diseases.
He said the new case was a family member in close contact
with another British case confirmed on Monday and who may have
been at greater risk because of underlying health conditions.
The WHO said although this latest case shows evidence of
person-to-person transmission, it still believes "the risk of
sustained person-to-person transmission appears to be very low".
RISK VERY LOW, BUT VIRUSES CAN MUTATE
Coronaviruses are typically spread like other respiratory
infections such as flu, travelling in airborne droplets when an
infected person coughs or sneezes.
Yet since NCoV was identified in September, evidence of
person-to-person transmission has been limited.
Watson said the fact it probably had taken place in the
latest two cases in Britain gave no reason for increased alarm.
"If novel coronavirus were more infectious, we would have
expected to have seen a larger number of cases than we have seen
since the first case was reported three months ago.
Tom Wilkinson, a senior lecturer in respiratory medicine at
Britain's University of Southampton, said that if NCoV turned
out to be like the previous SARS outbreak, it may prove quite
slow to spread from one human to another.
"But it's early days to make any definite statements because
viruses can change and mutate very rapidly, so what is right
today may be wrong tomorrow," he told Reuters.
Based on the current situation, the WHO said all member
states should continue surveillance for severe acute respiratory
infections and investigate any unusual patterns.
"Testing for the new coronavirus should be considered in
patients with unexplained pneumonias, or in patients with
unexplained severe, progressive or complicated respiratory
illness not responding to treatment," it said in a statement.
The WHO said on Monday that the confirmation of a new
British case did not alter its risk assessment but "does
indicate that the virus is persistent".
The British patient confirmed on Monday had recently
travelled to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and is in intensive care
in a separate British hospital, the HPA said.
Among the 11 laboratory confirmed cases to date, five are in
Saudi Arabia, with three deaths; two are in Jordan, where both
patients died; three are in Britain, where all three are
receiving treatment; and one was in Germany in a patient from
Qatar who had since been discharged from medical care.
The WHO said at this stage there is no need for travel or
trade restrictions, or for special screening at border points.
