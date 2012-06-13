June 13 Postmenopausal women shouldn't take low
doses of vitamin D and calcium to prevent broken bones since
they have little positive effect and come with a slightly
increased risk of side effects, according to a U.S.
government-backed panel.
In draft recommendations that appeared on its website, the
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which makes
recommendations on a range of prevention issues, said studies of
the supplements suggest they do little to prevent fractures at
doses lower than 400 IU of vitamin D and 1,000 milligrams (mg)
of calcium daily.
But it is clear that they come with a slightly increased
risk of side effects, such as kidney stones.
"It's been known for some time that that is too low of a
dose," said Silvina Levis, of the Osteoporosis Center at the
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida.
The Institute of Medicine, an advisory panel to the U.S.
government, recommends that men and women get at least 600 IU of
vitamin D and at least 1,000 mg of calcium every day. The exact
recommendations vary depending on age and sex.
Vitamin D and calcium supplements are often recommended for
women to prevent fractures, according to the USPSTF. The
supplements are widely available and are usually inexpensive.
The recommendations come as part of a review based on 19
randomized controlled trials, and found supplementing a person's
diet with 400 IU of vitamin D and 1,000 mg calcium may offer
some protection against broken bones in the elderly.
But the increased risk of kidney stones means there is "no
net benefit," the panel found.
"We're fortunate that we have large studies that tell us
with a moderate degree of certainty that, in these dosages, this
supplementation is not effective in postmenopausal women with
the goal of preventing fractures," said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo,
a member of the panel and a professor at the University of
California, San Francisco.
For higher doses of the supplements, the evidence is still
too limited to make recommendations either way.
Bibbins-Domingo added that it's important for people to know
that the new recommendation only applies to postmenopausal women
and those taking supplements.
"We know vitamin D is very important for the body and it's
important for everyone to eat a healthy diet that includes
vitamin D and calcium," she said.
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)