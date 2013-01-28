Jan 28 People who drive to work every day are
packing on slightly more weight than their colleagues who use
trains, buses and bicycles to get to work, even if they exercise
in their spare time, according to an Australian study.
"Even if you are efficiently active during leisure time, if
you use a car for commuting daily then that has an impact on
weight gain," said lead author Takemi Sugiyama of the Baker IDI
Heart and Diabetes Institute in Melbourne.
Among people in the study who got at least two and half
hours of weekly exercise, car commuters gained an average of 1.8
kilograms (4 lbs) over four years - about half a kilogram (1
pound) more than people who got to work another way, or who
worked from home.
Of 822 study participants, only those who got enough weekly
exercise and never drove to work managed to stave off any weight
gain over the course of the study.
Participants who didn't get enough weekly exercise also
gained weight, but now much they gained wasn't tied to their
mode of getting to work, according to results published in the
American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
"Simply achieving the amount of moderate physical activity
otherwise recommended won't provide enough compensation to
overcome the effect of commuting for a long period of time,"
said Lawrence Frank of the School of Community and Regional
Planning at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.
There are probably other factors at work that were not
considered in the study, noted Frank, who was not involved in
the research.
"People who have longer commutes tend to purchase a lot of
their food and run a lot of errands on their way to and from
work," which influence weight gain, he said.
In addition, 80 percent of car trips are non-commuting.
Previous studies that focused on total time spent in cars
per day have also found a link to becoming overweight or obese.
A 2004 study of adults in Atlanta, Georgia, found that each
additional hour of time spent in a car each day was associated
with a six percent increase in the chances of obesity.
In Australia, about 80 percent of working adults take a car
to work every day. In the United States, that figure is 86
percent.
"Commuting is a truly important predictor of obesity," Frank
said.
Many of those people don't have another option, said
Sugiyama, noting that it's the responsibility of government to
provide public transport to and from work, and design
neighborhoods where short walks are accessible.
"The message is, if possible try to avoid cars, but for many
people that sort of choice isn't available," he said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/VvDxYB
(Reporting from New York by Kathryn Doyle at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)