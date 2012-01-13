Jan 13 Girls who ate frequent meals and
snacks put on less weight and gained less on their waistlines
over a decade than those who only ate a couple of times a day,
according to a U.S. study.
Researchers, who tracked more than 2,000 girls for the study
published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, said
that smaller, more frequent meals and snacks may have kept girls
satisfied for longer, preventing them from over-eating.
But they added that it was too early to say if that style of
eating should be recommended to help prevent obesity in girls,
or in the general population.
"I wouldn't recommend that people go out and say, 'Oh, I eat
three meals a day and now I'm going to eat five to try to
prevent weight gain'," said study author Lorrene Ritchie, at the
University of California, Berkeley, noting that moderation
appeared to be what matters.
"I would not skip meals as a way to prevent weight gain --
it doesn't seem to be helpful, and I wouldn't necessarily avoid
snacks."
The study is based on data from a government-funded study of
black and white girls in Berkeley, Washington D.C., and
Cincinnati, Ohio.
Starting when the girls were nine and 10 years old, they
filled out food records of what they ate and when for a few days
at a time, and reviewed those records with nutritionists. Over
the next 10 years, researchers tracked the height, weight and
waist size of more than 2,100 girls.
Ritchie used those records to compare the number of meals
and snacks girls ate at the start of the study, with changes in
their weight and waist size through age 19 to 20.
As expected, no matter how frequently they ate, participants
gained weight and waist inches over the study period as they
went through puberty. But the fewer snacks and meals they ate
during the day, the more fat they ended up putting on.
Over the 10 years, those who started out eating more than
six times a day climbed 6.5 points on the body mass index (BMI)
scale, a measure of weight in relation to height.
But those who ate three times a day or less went up 7.8
points -- which translates to about 3.6 kg (8 lb) gained by the
least frequent eaters.
Girls who ate most frequently gained an average of 10.2 cm
(4 inches) around their waists by the time they were 19 or 20,
compared with nearly 12.7 cm (5 inches) in girls who ate the
fewest meals or snacks.
This was after taking into account other measures of health
and lifestyle that could affect weight gain, such as how often
they exercised and watched television, and how heavy they were
to start.
"Maybe if you eat smaller meals or you eat more frequently
you're less likely to have a very large meal or be extremely
hungry and over-eat at a meal," said Alison Field, who studies
children's eating at Children's Hospital, Boston.
But Field, who did not take part in the study, said there
may simply be inherent differences in people who eat frequently
as opposed to those who eat less often.
She added that the study also didn't take into account what
the girls were eating.
"If you're frequently eating but what you're eating is
carrots and apples, that's really different than if you're
frequently eating candy bars," she said.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Robert Birsel)