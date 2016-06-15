LONDON, June 15 There is no conclusive evidence
that drinking coffee causes cancer, the World Health
Organization's cancer agency will say as it downgrades its
warning, but it will also say all "very hot" drinks are probably
carcinogenic.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had
previously rated coffee as "possibly carcinogenic" but has
changed its mind. On Wednesday it will say its latest review
found "no conclusive evidence for a carcinogenic effect".
At the same time, however, it will say other scientific
evidence suggests that drinking anything very hot - around 65
degrees Celsius or above - including water, coffee, tea and
other beverages, probably does cause cancer of the oesophagus.
Lyon-based IARC, which last year prompted headlines
worldwide by saying processed meat can cause cancer, reached its
conclusions after reviewing more than 1,000 scientific studies
in humans and animals. There was inadequate evidence for coffee
to be classified as either carcinogenic or not carcinogenic.
It had previously put coffee as a "possible carcinogen" in
its 2B category alongside chloroform, lead and many other
substances.
The U.S. National Coffee Association welcomed the change in
IARC's classification as "great news for coffee drinkers".
