GENEVA Aug 26 The World Health Organization
(WHO) issued a long-awaited report on Tuesday on electronic
cigarettes that called for regulation of the devices and their
contents, as well as bans on indoor use, advertising and sales
to minors.
The United Nations health agency, in a report to be debated
by member states at a meeting in October, voiced concern at the
concentration of the multi-billion dollar market in the hands of
transnational tobacco companies.
The WHO urged a range of "regulatory options", including
prohibiting e-cigarette makers from making health claims - such
as that they help people quit smoking - until they provide
"convincing supporting scientific evidence and obtain regulatory
approval".
E-cigarettes should be regulated to "minimise content and
emissions of toxicants", and those solutions with fruit,
candy-like and alcohol-drinks flavours should be banned, it
said, and vending machines should be removed in almost all
locations.
